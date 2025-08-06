As with the 912C, the 912T employs carbon fibre for key body panels, including the bumpers, wings, bonnet and boot lid. Metal doors and glass windows are retained and further enhance cabin refinement, particularly on longer journeys.
Prices for the Kamm 912T start at €245,000 (R5.1m), excluding the donor car, and it will be built in limited batches of five. Production is scheduled to commence in early 2026 with build slots available for reservation via a €10,000 (R206,906) deposit.
New Kamm 912T is one for the road-trippers
Image: Supplied
Hungary’s Kamm Manufaktur has unveiled its new 912T, a bespoke touring model designed and engineered specifically for driving enthusiasts who enjoy road trips.
Offering a more relaxed experience than the track-focused 912C and available in Coupé or Targa body styles, the 912T features a plush cabin fitted with handcrafted Fusina seats tailored for maximum long-distance comfort.
Customers can also opt for extras such as a discreetly integrated audio system and wireless phone charging.
Image: Supplied
Powering this lightweight grand tourer — which tips the scales at just 860kg — is an extensively reworked “616" four-cylinder boxer engine delivering 120kW and 201Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a smoother-shifting five-speed manual transmission.
Exhaling through a non-valved touring exhaust system, it’s a more tractable unit than the one found in the 912C and features a lower redline of 6,500rpm.
A more comfortable ride is ensured by a tailor-made one-way Tractive suspension system, while customers can choose between classic 15" Fuchs alloy wheels or 15" alloys with a distinctive — and in vogue — “steelies” look.
Image: Supplied
