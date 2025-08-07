New Models

Corvette C8 Stingray goes on sale in SA: this is how much it costs

07 August 2025 - 12:14 By Motoring Staff
The C8 Stingray is powered by a mid-mounted 6.2l V8 engine producing 369kW and 637Nm.
Image: Supplied

South African fans of American sports cars will be pleased to learn that the factory-built, right-hand drive Corvette C8 Stingray is now available locally through CVH Auto Group.

Fully homologated for local roads and offered with tailored finance and insurance options, the Stingray is powered by a mid-mounted 6.2l V8 engine producing 369kW and 637Nm.

All local models come standard with Chevrolet’s Z51 Performance Package, which adds a sports exhaust, upgraded cooling system and track-tuned suspension.
Image: Supplied

Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (sorry, purists, there’s no manual option here), enabling a 0—100km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 300km/h. All local models come standard with Chevrolet’s Z51 Performance Package, which adds a sports exhaust, upgraded cooling system and track-tuned suspension. A Driver Mode Selector is also included, offering preset modes for Weather, Tour, Sport, and Track as well as a fully customisable MyMode setting.

The Stingray features a driver-focused cockpit equipped with a customisable digital instrument cluster and 12.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Image: Supplied

Available in both coupé and convertible body styles, the Stingray features a driver-focused cockpit equipped with a customisable digital instrument cluster, a 12.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, 10-speaker Bose premium sound system and eight-way power-adjustable GT1 seats trimmed in Mulan leather. A reverse camera is also standard.

Sold with a service plan and warranty, pricing for the Corvette Stingray starts at R3,700,000. For those seeking even more performance, CVH Auto Group has confirmed the 500kW Corvette Z06 will be introduced later.

