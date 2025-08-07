Local buyers can choose from three specification levels: Base, Life and the flagship R-Line.
The five-seater Base model includes standard features such as eco LED headlights, park assist, blind spot monitoring with rear traffic alert, a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control with front assist and lane keeping assist.
Step up to the Tayron Life and you get additional features like three-zone automatic climate control, 10-colour ambient lighting, multifunctional driving experience control, App-Connect with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, light assist, nine airbags and the option of seven seats.
New Volkswagen Tayron now available for pre-order
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen South Africa announced on Thursday that its new Tayron is now available for pre-order.
Set to replace the Tiguan Allspace, the Tayron slots in between the Tiguan and Touareg in the German brand's SUV line-up. It’s designed to be a capable all-rounder, well-suited to the needs of space-hungry families.
Measuring 4.79m in length, the Tayron is defined by a front end featuring narrow LED headlamps and an illuminated Volkswagen logo.
The lower half of the bumper makes an equally strong visual statement, with large diagonally shaped side air intakes and a gloss-black, diamond-pattern radiator grille.
At the rear, the Tayron stands out with another illuminated VW logo and a full-width LED light bar connecting the taillights.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The top-spec Tayron R-Line adds a sporty front bumper, LED Plus headlights with automatic high-beam control, Varenna leather seats with R-Line embroidery, heated front seats with massage function, 30-colour ambient lighting and 19-inch Coventry alloys.
All three models are powered by a 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 110kW and 250Nm, delivered to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Customers interested in pre-ordering the Tayron can do so via the Volkswagen South Africa website. Pricing will be announced closer to the official launch date.
