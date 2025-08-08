New Models

Bentley’s Mulliner presents one-of-a-kind Batur Convertible

Ultra-rare, open-top vehicle reflects the possible levels of personalisation

08 August 2025 - 13:30 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Only 16 Bentley Batur convertibles will be created by Mulliner and all styled differently.
Only 16 Bentley Batur convertibles will be created by Mulliner and all styled differently.
Image: SUPPLIED

Bentley’s in-house bespoke projects division, Mulliner, has presented the first production version of the Batur convertible it announced in May 2024.

The Bentley Batur is a coach-built grand tourer created to showcase the company’s new design language and future cars, and produced in limited production numbers. Only 18 coupe versions were produced, and the convertible version is limited to 16 examples. The roof folds or deploys in 19 seconds. 

The new one-off has a distinctive matrix grille finished in gloss Beluga with Mandarin orange highlights, while the same base and accent shades feature on the five-spoke alloy wheels. The exterior is finished in Opalite with Beluga and Mandarin highlights and bisected by a black gloss racing stripe bordered by Mandarin pinstripes.

At the rear, the elements are connected by bespoke embroidery in the same formation over the rear tonneau.

The interior, co-created with the client’s detailed input, features an exclusive “one plus one” design where the driver’s cockpit and passenger accommodation are finished in contrasting but complementary colours, the driver’s pew in Beluga black hide and Alcantara, and the passenger side upholstered in Linen hide and Alcantara.

Behind the two seats is a luggage area in the same template. Even the cases seat belts are coordinated to the two respective colour ways.

The highlight feature is the cockpit with contrasting colour ways for the driver and passenger sides.
The highlight feature is the cockpit with contrasting colour ways for the driver and passenger sides.
Image: SUPPLIED

The fascia and door waistrails are a subtle satin black engine spin finish, with gloss Beluga veneer for the centre console. Outer dial bezels are finished in Beluga while the dial faces are finished in light titanium. The steering wheel is trimmed in Beluga with Linen inner surfaces and Mandarin cross stitching, with a machined titanium feature at top dead centre.

The gearshift paddles, rotary controls on the steering wheel stalks, rotary control and organ stop air vent controls are also finished in solid titanium, while sill treadplates carry the Batur nameplate and the number in the series signifier.

The Batur convertible is propelled by the most powerful version of Bentley’s hand-assembled 6.0l W12 engine, with a 552kW output.

As with this car, each subsequent Batur convertible will be bespoke to its owner.

READ MORE:

Programme Solitaire delivers one-off Bugatti Brouillard masterpiece

In-house commissioning service will reimagine your hypercar with custom bodywork and personalised interior details
Motoring
4 hours ago

Corvette C8 Stingray goes on sale in SA: this is how much it costs

Fully homologated for local roads and offered with tailored finance and insurance options, the Stingray is powered by a mid-mounted 6.2l V8 engine ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Kamm 912T is one for the road-trippers

Hungary’s Kamm Manufaktur has unveiled its new 912T, a bespoke touring model designed and engineered specifically for driving enthusiasts who enjoy ...
Motoring
2 days ago

New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon edition revealed

The British carmaker describes it as “the ultimate expression of lightweight performance, featuring carbon finishes and exclusive colours.”
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW M135 xDrive Reviews
  2. REVIEW | Volvo EX90 hides brilliance behind veil of quirks Reviews
  3. IN PICS | Baidu robotaxi falls into construction pit in China news
  4. Programme Solitaire delivers one-off Bugatti Brouillard masterpiece New Models
  5. Bentley’s Mulliner presents one-of-a-kind Batur Convertible New Models

Latest Videos

Jordy Smith vs Teiva Tairoa | Lexus Tahiti Pro 2025 - Elimination Round
Pastor Mboro drops beats, not just blessings