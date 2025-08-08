New Models

Programme Solitaire delivers one-off Bugatti Brouillard masterpiece

In-house commissioning service will reimagine your hypercar with custom bodywork and personalised interior details

08 August 2025 - 12:10 By Motoring Staff
The Brouillard is based on a Mistral and powered by the same 8.0l quad-turbo W16 engine making 1,176kW.
Are you finding your Bugatti a bit boring? Maybe it’s just too similar to your neighbour’s, or perhaps it’s blending into the general malaise of the Saturday morning mall parking lot.

Well, you’ll be pleased to know the French carmaker has launched something called Programme Solitaire — a bespoke in-house commissioning service that, for a small fee, will reimagine your vehicle with custom bodywork and personalised interior details.

The Brouillard features a fixed ducktail rear wing and dual roof scoops.
Limited to two builds a year to ensure exclusivity, the first creation to leave the Programme Solitaire skunkworks is the Brouillard. Named after company founder Ettore Bugatti’s beloved horse, it reinterprets a passionate client’s Mistral with a revised exterior that boasts smoother lines and a lighter, more dynamic silhouette — one that appears lower and longer than the standard car.

The lower third of the vehicle is rendered in exposed carbon fibre while the top two-thirds wear a bespoke satin-green paint. It also sports larger, more efficient air intakes to help keep underbody temperatures in check, a fixed ducktail spoiler, a redesigned rear diffuser and dual roof scoops that nod to the Veyron — the first Bugatti to feature the W16 engine. The standard Mistral’s open top has been replaced with a more elegant glass roof.

Embroidered horse motifs adorn the door panels and seat backrests.
Inside, custom-woven fabrics sourced from Paris merge with green-tinted carbon fibre and a greater number of machined aluminium components. The gear shifter, for example, is milled from a single block of the lightweight metal and features a glass insert containing a miniature sculpture of the Brouillard’s four-legged namesake. Embroidered horse motifs adorn the door panels and seat backrests while the seats are tailored to the owner’s preference and finished with a unique leather patch layout.

Set to debut at Monterey Car Week, the Bugatti Brouillard offers a tantalising glimpse of what Programme Solitaire can deliver — perfectionist-level personalisation that will no doubt have many of the world’s wealthiest Bugatti owners reaching for their chequebooks.

