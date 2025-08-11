Sold exclusively in range-topping Apex trim, the Tiggo 8 CSH features a 2+3+2 seating layout. Boot space measures 117l with all seven seats in place, 494l with the third row folded, and up to 1,930l with the second and third rows folded flat.
Chery Tiggo 8 CSH Hybrid launches in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The new Chery Tiggo 8 CSH hybrid has arrived in South Africa, targeting big families who need plenty of space.
The flagship seven-seater SUV makes a strong first impression with its unique diamond-pattern grille, sporty front bumper, slim automatic LED headlights and 19-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels finished in a diamond-cut design.
Power comes from a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor and an 18.3kWh battery pack. Chery claims the system delivers a combined 255kW and 525Nm to the front wheels via its Dedicated Hybrid Transmission offering Eco, Normal and Sport modes.
Fully charged, the battery offers up to 90km of all-electric range — enough for most daily commutes — while fuel consumption is rated between 1.3l/100km and 5.2l/100km. Meanwhile, CO2 emissions weigh in as low as 30g/km.
Image: Supplied
Sold exclusively in range-topping Apex trim, the Tiggo 8 CSH features a 2+3+2 seating layout. Boot space measures 117l with all seven seats in place, 494l with the third row folded, and up to 1,930l with the second and third rows folded flat.
Standard features include black synthetic leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats with electronic adjustment and massage function, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, interior ambient lighting and an electric tailgate.
Further practical touches come in the form of roof rails, second row air vents, cupholders in the first and second rows, many USB ports (one in front, two in the second row, plus Type-C fast charging for the two rows) and a 12-volt outlet in the front.
Technology highlights include a digital instrument cluster, head-up display, front and rear parking sensors, a 540º camera and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The latter is linked to a 12-speaker Sony sound set-up and supports Chery’s Intelligent Voice Command for hands-free control of key functions.
Image: Supplied
Safety kit is extensive with 10 airbags, rear ISOFIX anchor points, hill-start assist, electronic stability control, traction control, brake assist and driver fatigue monitoring.
There’s also a long list of driver assistance systems: lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, traffic jam assistance, intelligent high beams, adaptive cruise, front collision warning, automatic brake system, emergency lane keeping, intelligent speed assistance, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and door opening warning.
The new Chery Tiggo 8 CSH hybrid is priced from R729,900 and comes with a seven-year/90,000km service plan, seven-year/200,000km warranty, 10-year/1-million km engine warranty and 10-year/unlimited kilometre battery warranty.
