New Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure is a crusher of subtlety

12 August 2025 - 13:42
The Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure features fully adjustable KW suspension and six driven Brabus Monoblock HD 9.5Jx22 wheels wrapped in dirt-flinging 325/55 all-terrain tyres.
Image: Supplied

If you subscribe to the ethos that bigger is better, then you’re sure to like the new Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure.

Based on the W465-generation Mercedes-AMG G 63, this road-going behemoth features a bespoke steel frame chassis built to accommodate three portal axles, providing 470mm of ground clearance and maximum axle articulation.

A matte black roll bar behind the cab completes the striking pick-up profile.
Image: Supplied

Other notable upgrades include fully adjustable KW suspension and six driven Brabus Monoblock HD 9.5Jx22 wheels wrapped in dirt-flinging 325/55 all-terrain tyres, all tucked under burly Brabus Widestar fenders with exposed-structure carbon trim.

This composite is also used for numerous elements on the body, including the pick-up bedsides. A matt black roll bar behind the cab completes the striking pick-up profile, while a winch integrated into the carbon-trimmed bumper is ready for tough off-road recoveries.

Lift the bonnet and you’ll find a Brabus-tuned 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 delivering 588kW and 1,000Nm of torque. Despite its size and heft, the Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure sprints from 0—100km/h in 5.8 seconds and reaches a limited top speed of 210km/h.

An exclusive Brabus Masterpiece blends black leather and Dinamica microfibre upholstery with more than 200 cockpit elements finished in contrasting Rocket Red.
Image: Supplied

Climb into the cabin and you’re greeted by an exclusive Brabus Masterpiece interior, upholstered in a blend of luxurious black leather and Dinamica microfibre. This is contrasted by more than 200 cockpit elements finished in Rocket Red — everything from switches and air vents to panels, handles and anodised door-locking pins.

The Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure is built to order and priced from €1,161,000 (R23,875,372).

