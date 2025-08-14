New Models

Singer’s 911 Carrera Coupé readies for US showcase

14 August 2025 - 12:08 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Singer’s carbon fibre bodywork pays tribute to the widebody, Turbo-look 911 3.2 Carrera of the 1980s.
Singer’s carbon fibre bodywork pays tribute to the widebody, Turbo-look 911 3.2 Carrera of the 1980s.
Image: Supplied

The new Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer will be on show at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Monterey, California, on August 15.

First seen at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, this restomod is based on a fully restored 964 chassis strengthened with composite and steel reinforcement by Red Bull Advanced Technologies to improve handling, braking and refinement.

Power comes from a Cosworth-developed, naturally aspirated 4.0l air-cooled flat-six.
Power comes from a Cosworth-developed, naturally aspirated 4.0l air-cooled flat-six.
Image: Supplied

Singer’s carbon fibre bodywork pays tribute to the wide-body, Turbo-look 911 3.2 Carrera of the 1980s. A deep front spoiler, rear fender intakes and a choice of fixed “whale tail” or speed-activated rear wing enhance cooling and stability. Optional pop-up auxiliary driving lights fold flush into the bonnet.

Power comes from a Cosworth-developed, naturally aspirated 4.0l air-cooled flat-six with four valves per cylinder, water-cooled heads, variable valve timing, an electric fan and titanium exhaust. Producing 313kW and revving past 8,000rpm, it’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox driving the rear wheels. Five drive modes adjust traction and stability control settings.

Inside, customers can choose from an extensive palette of paints, leathers and materials.
Inside, customers can choose from an extensive palette of paints, leathers and materials.
Image: Supplied

Suspension from Singer’s turbocharged models, four-way adjustable dampers with electronic control and an integrated nose-lift system ensure compliant, sporty handling. Optional carbon-ceramic brakes hide behind 18" Fuchs-style centre-lock wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

Inside, customers can choose from an extensive palette of paints, leathers and materials. Hand-built gauges and corduroy-trimmed sport seats are standard, with track seats and a raised gear shifter optional. Modern comforts include air-conditioning, satnav and Apple CarPlay.

Pricing depends on specification but is expected to start at about $500,000 (R8.8m). Production will be limited to 100 commissions.

MORE:

New Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure is a crusher of subtlety

Based on the W465-generation Mercedes-AMG G 63, this road-going behemoth features a bespoke steel-frame chassis built to accommodate three portal ...
Motoring
2 days ago

New Porsche 911 Cup car ready to hit the track in 2026

The new car replaces the 911 GT3 Cup race car in the various Carrera Cup series.
Motoring
2 days ago

Corvette C8 Stingray goes on sale in SA: this is how much it costs

Fully homologated for local roads and offered with tailored finance and insurance options, the Stingray is powered by a mid-mounted 6.2l V8 engine ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Programme Solitaire delivers one-off Bugatti Brouillard masterpiece

In-house commissioning service will reimagine your hypercar with custom bodywork and personalised interior details
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Volvo EX30 Cross Country is ready for adventures mild First Drives
  2. 2026 McLaren F1 car to be sold at auction before first race Motorsport
  3. E-hailing sector urged to elect leaders as MEC says 'we're meeting the wrong ... South Africa
  4. Ford Everest and Ranger sharpen up with new styling packs news
  5. Singer’s 911 Carrera Coupé readies for US showcase New Models

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinals preview: Pirates vs Sundowns
Israel blocking aid into Gaza, humanitarian agencies say | BBC News