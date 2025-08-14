Suspension from Singer’s turbocharged models, four-way adjustable dampers with electronic control and an integrated nose-lift system ensure compliant, sporty handling. Optional carbon-ceramic brakes hide behind 18" Fuchs-style centre-lock wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.
Singer’s 911 Carrera Coupé readies for US showcase
Image: Supplied
The new Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer will be on show at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Monterey, California, on August 15.
First seen at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, this restomod is based on a fully restored 964 chassis strengthened with composite and steel reinforcement by Red Bull Advanced Technologies to improve handling, braking and refinement.
Image: Supplied
Singer’s carbon fibre bodywork pays tribute to the wide-body, Turbo-look 911 3.2 Carrera of the 1980s. A deep front spoiler, rear fender intakes and a choice of fixed “whale tail” or speed-activated rear wing enhance cooling and stability. Optional pop-up auxiliary driving lights fold flush into the bonnet.
Power comes from a Cosworth-developed, naturally aspirated 4.0l air-cooled flat-six with four valves per cylinder, water-cooled heads, variable valve timing, an electric fan and titanium exhaust. Producing 313kW and revving past 8,000rpm, it’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox driving the rear wheels. Five drive modes adjust traction and stability control settings.
Image: Supplied
Suspension from Singer’s turbocharged models, four-way adjustable dampers with electronic control and an integrated nose-lift system ensure compliant, sporty handling. Optional carbon-ceramic brakes hide behind 18" Fuchs-style centre-lock wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.
Inside, customers can choose from an extensive palette of paints, leathers and materials. Hand-built gauges and corduroy-trimmed sport seats are standard, with track seats and a raised gear shifter optional. Modern comforts include air-conditioning, satnav and Apple CarPlay.
Pricing depends on specification but is expected to start at about $500,000 (R8.8m). Production will be limited to 100 commissions.
