New Models

Ford unveils new Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon at Laguna Seca

15 August 2025 - 10:42 By Motoring Staff
Skipping the paint booth and replacing the doors’ sheet metal with bonded carbon fibre cuts about 5.8kg compared with a GTD Carbon Series fitted with the Performance package.
Image: Supplied

California’s legendary Laguna Seca Raceway provided the backdrop on Thursday for the debut of Ford’s latest high performance Mustang, the GTD Liquid Carbon. 

It is the newest derivative in the GTD line-up and one that wears its carbon fibre bodywork unpainted, giving the car a raw, track-bred look while shaving off weight.

Carbon fibre is no stranger to the racing world. It is the go to material in series such as IMSA, where the GTD’s inspiration, the Mustang GT3, competes. On the Liquid Carbon, skipping the paint booth and replacing the doors’ sheet metal with bonded carbon fibre cuts about 5.89kg compared with a GTD Carbon Series fitted with the Performance package.

The GTD Liquid Carbon wears its carbon fibre bodywork unpainted, giving the car a raw, track-bred look while shaving off weight.
Image: Supplied

“Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon is the ultimate expression of the Mustang GTD’s hi-tech, high-performance construction and is a reminder of the race derived, cutting edge capability that sits beneath the surface of every Mustang GTD,” said Mustang GTD chief programme engineer Greg Goodall. “The Mustang GTD is a great-looking car and now it stands out more with its striking exposed carbon body and functional aero elements.”

Like the Carbon Series, the Liquid Carbon’s weave lines up down the midline of the bonnet, roof, rear deck and rear wing. The pattern carries through the fenders and side panels, giving the whole body a deliberate, uniform finish. Other bespoke details include black Brembo brake calipers, anodised body trim and gloss black GTD script. As with the Mustang GTD Spirit of America, Ford’s Performance package is fitted as standard equipment.

“High-performance requires high-precision. When we were designing the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon, it was essential that these small details were present, because they speak to the care and attention required to build a vehicle such as the Mustang GTD and to compete and win on the world’s stage with the Mustang GT3,” said Mustang GTD design manager Anthony Colard.

The interior mixes black leather with Dinamica microfibre suede, stitched in contrasting Hyper Lime across the seats, door panels, centre console, instrument panel and steering wheel.
Image: Supplied

The interior mixes black leather with Dinamica microfibre suede, stitched in contrasting Hyper Lime across the seats, door panels, centre console, instrument panel and steering wheel. A reflective gradient strip down the centre of each seat adds a touch of contrast.

With the Liquid Carbon’s arrival, the Mustang GTD range now spans four variants: the standard GTD, Spirit of America, Carbon Series and this new exposed carbon edition. 

Deliveries are expected to start in October.

