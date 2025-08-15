Toyota to introduce three EV models to South Africa in 2026

Toyota plans to introduce three fully-electric models in South Africa in 2026, a senior executive said on Thursday, entering a nascent electric vehicle (EV) market where Chinese rivals such as BYD are already competing with European carmakers.
Volvo dominates EV sales in South Africa, followed by BMW and Mercedes-Benz, but Chinese EV makers are starting to flood the market as they seek new markets amid restrictions on exports to the US and Europe.
Toyota only sells hybrid EVs in South Africa, but leads with a commanding 67% of the market for hybrids and plug-in hybrids in 2024, with models such as the Corolla Cross.
“We're launching battery EVs at the beginning of 2026, so we will have three new battery EVs,” Toyota South Africa CEO Andrew Kirby told Reuters on the sidelines of a car components conference, without providing further details.
“We do not believe one powertrain is going to dominate in the future. So we'll have internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery EVs, fuel cell EVs and potentially a carbon neutral internal combustion engine.”
Low incomes, high import duties, unreliable power availability and a lack of sufficient charging infrastructure have long hampered manufacturers' efforts to sell EVs in South Africa, whose share of total sales is still low.
On Chinese competition, Kirby said while he welcomes competition, “it's a strategic concern for us and we need to make sure we respond in the right way and as quickly as possible. It's a big challenge”.
South Africa's automotive sector “is at an inflection point”, he added, with fairly flat production volumes, a drop in local content and a surge in imported vehicle sales.
This has prompted the big local car manufacturers, including Toyota, BMW, Isuzu and Volkswagen, to put together a policy recommendation document sent to the trade and industry minister on how to support and protect the industry, Kirby said.
“We have some taxation structures that are a bit counterproductive and so we've made some fiscally neutral policy proposals,” Kirby said, adding that proposals also include the restructuring of the rebate system.
“We are hoping that in the next six months there will be some short-term interventions that can be announced.”
Toyota has production operations in South Africa but its fully EV models will be imported initially, with the aim of making some in South Africa eventually.
Toyota to introduce three EV models to South Africa in 2026
Toyota leads South Africa's new energy vehicle market with 67% share in 2024
Image: Supplied
Toyota plans to introduce three fully-electric models in South Africa in 2026, a senior executive said on Thursday, entering a nascent electric vehicle (EV) market where Chinese rivals such as BYD are already competing with European carmakers.
Volvo dominates EV sales in South Africa, followed by BMW and Mercedes-Benz, but Chinese EV makers are starting to flood the market as they seek new markets amid restrictions on exports to the US and Europe.
Toyota only sells hybrid EVs in South Africa, but leads with a commanding 67% of the market for hybrids and plug-in hybrids in 2024, with models such as the Corolla Cross.
“We're launching battery EVs at the beginning of 2026, so we will have three new battery EVs,” Toyota South Africa CEO Andrew Kirby told Reuters on the sidelines of a car components conference, without providing further details.
“We do not believe one powertrain is going to dominate in the future. So we'll have internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery EVs, fuel cell EVs and potentially a carbon neutral internal combustion engine.”
Low incomes, high import duties, unreliable power availability and a lack of sufficient charging infrastructure have long hampered manufacturers' efforts to sell EVs in South Africa, whose share of total sales is still low.
On Chinese competition, Kirby said while he welcomes competition, “it's a strategic concern for us and we need to make sure we respond in the right way and as quickly as possible. It's a big challenge”.
South Africa's automotive sector “is at an inflection point”, he added, with fairly flat production volumes, a drop in local content and a surge in imported vehicle sales.
This has prompted the big local car manufacturers, including Toyota, BMW, Isuzu and Volkswagen, to put together a policy recommendation document sent to the trade and industry minister on how to support and protect the industry, Kirby said.
“We have some taxation structures that are a bit counterproductive and so we've made some fiscally neutral policy proposals,” Kirby said, adding that proposals also include the restructuring of the rebate system.
“We are hoping that in the next six months there will be some short-term interventions that can be announced.”
Toyota has production operations in South Africa but its fully EV models will be imported initially, with the aim of making some in South Africa eventually.
MORE:
Naacam 2025 | Paul Mashatile punts new US trade proposal for tariff relief
Ford Everest and Ranger sharpen up with new styling packs
South African car parts group Jendamark braces for US tariff hit
SA's auto sector hit by job losses and company closures
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos