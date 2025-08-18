New Models

GWM boosts Tank 300 range with more affordable model

18 August 2025 - 13:51 By Motoring Staff
The Tank 300 2.4TD 2WD is powered by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine putting out 135kW and 480Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied

GWM has expanded its Tank 300 line-up with the addition of a more affordable 2WD model.

Priced R50,000 below its 4WD sibling, the new Tank 300 2.4TD 2WD uses the same 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 135kW and 480Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, enabling a maximum braked towing capacity of 3,000kg — making it suited for regularly hauling heavy trailers or caravans. For added traction in slippery conditions, an electronic rear differential lock is fitted as standard.

An electronic rear axle differential aids with traction.
Image: Supplied

Offered exclusively in Luxury specification, the Tank 300 2WD comes equipped with features such as a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a nine-speaker audio system, 12.3" digital instrument cluster, automatic headlights, synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Interior specification levels are generous in the Chinese tradition.
Image: Supplied

Safety tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and a 360º camera system. The latter also offers a transparent chassis view and off-road thermal management mode.

Available in Mars Red, White, Grey, Orange and Black, the GWM Tank 300 2.4TD 2WD is priced at R649,900, which includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and seven-year/75,000km service plan.

