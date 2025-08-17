New Models

Radical Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept takes wing

Luxury brand’s creation envisions a fast all-terrain crossover with an adaptable cabin and drivetrain

18 August 2025 - 08:35
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept imagines a future high-performance luxury crossover.
The new Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept imagines a future high-performance luxury crossover.
Image: SUPPLIED

America’s storied luxury brand Cadillac has revealed a new all-electric high-performance crossover concept with gull-wing doors.

The Elevated Velocity study rides on 24-inch wheels and imagines an all-terrain 2+2 crossover that blends the speed exploits of the brand’s fast V-Series models such as the CT5-V Blackwing, and the size and functionality of a crossover with off-road grit, but using electric power. 

It follows in the path of the electric Cadillac Lyriq-V and Optiq-V production models as replies to the growing demand for electric high-performance luxury crossovers. The new concept takes things further by adopting settings for different moods: Elevate, Welcome and Velocity.

A welcome mode greets the driver and the vehicle floor, seats, instrument panel, doors and steering wheel illuminate in a soft white light. The gull-wing doors lift skyward, and a welcome animation on the steering wheel of shifting desert sand is activated.

Selecting Elevate mode, the vehicle becomes autonomous and the pedals and steering wheel retract as the interior transforms into a recovery space for occupants where the outside and inside temperatures are regulated for relaxation.

Elevated mode creates a recovery space after a high-adrenaline run from a polo match.
Elevated mode creates a recovery space after a high-adrenaline run from a polo match.
Image: SUPPLIED

The ambient lighting also comes into play, with seat back lighting and backlit doors that synchronise breathing and movement. 

In Velocity Mode, the interior lighting features cool white tones that evoke a sense of exhilaration and the white floor lighting dims to aid the driver in focusing on the road while the deployable steering wheel displays speed, time, battery health and temperature. An augmented-reality head-up display navigation shows on the cowl display. 

Selectable drive modes alter the responses of the electric drivetrain. The e-Velocity Mode is ideal for fast on-road driving, and Terra mode enables off-road performance, activating the air suspension. Sand Vision is a similar feature to Cadillac’s existing Night Vision technology, which enables the driver to achieve better visibility in a sandstorm.

Elements Defy is another new feature that keeps the exterior clean using a dust-phobic vibration.

The cabin is outfitted in high-end materials including brushed metal accents, Morello red leather seat upholstery and Garnet, a red bouclé fabric that adorns the seat uppers, door armrests, console armrest and instrument panel.

A polo set in deep red.
A polo set in deep red.
Image: SUPPLIED

Fine nappa grain is on the headliner, pillars, door uppers, seat cushions, rear compartment, cabin and cargo floor. Red fabric wraps the interior from the doors to behind the instrument panel. The doors feature a 3D printed pattern in black crystal.

Comfort features include an air purification system that filters dust particles out of the cabin, and compensates for dry air and sudden and extreme temperature shifts and altitude changes. It also integrates a vault locked compartment to hide items, and a handcrafted polo set of a helmet, gloves, kneepads and mallet. 

The Elevated Velocity concept was unveiled on August 15 at the Quail, a motorsports gathering in Carmel, California as part of Monterey Car Week. 

READ MORE:

Ford unveils new Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon at Laguna Seca

California’s legendary Laguna Seca Raceway provided the backdrop on Thursday for the debut of Ford’s latest high performance Mustang, the GTD Liquid ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Singer’s 911 Carrera Coupé readies for US showcase

The new Porsche 911 Carrera Coupé Reimagined by Singer will be on show at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Monterey on August 15.
Motoring
4 days ago

New Brabus XLP 800 6x6 Adventure is a crusher of subtlety

Based on the W465-generation Mercedes-AMG G 63, this road-going behemoth features a bespoke steel-frame chassis built to accommodate three portal ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Programme Solitaire delivers one-off Bugatti Brouillard masterpiece

In-house commissioning service will reimagine your hypercar with custom bodywork and personalised interior details
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bugatti Divo sets new auction record, sells for more than R150m Motoring
  2. WATCH | What's the best used SUV for gravel travel? Features
  3. Local launch of new Jaecoo J5 is just around the corner New Models
  4. Piastri gets his own grandstand for 2026 Australian Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. GWM boosts Tank 300 range with more affordable model New Models

Latest Videos

Palestinians flee IDF attacks on Gaza City as Israelis protest against ...
What European leaders bring to the table in Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy | DW ...