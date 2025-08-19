New Models

BAIC B30 to star at Festival of Motoring

19 August 2025 - 08:12 By Motoring Staff
The BAIC B30 features a bold illuminated front grille.
Image: Supplied

BAIC South Africa will showcase its new B30 at the Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 29 to 31.

Similar in size to the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Kia Sportage, the slab-sided SUV features bold exterior styling and will be available in front- and all-wheel drive configurations.

Targeted at buyers who want to escape the city on weekends, the B30 offers ground clearance of up to 215mm, giving it the ability to handle most off-road obstacles with ease.

In overseas markets, BAIC offers the B30 with a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. A hybrid version of the same powertrain is also available, delivering more power while improving fuel efficiency.

The cabin is fitted with modern technology, including a digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Like its Haval H7 rival, the B30 is expected to come with a long list of features, likely including wireless charging, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

Further details will be confirmed when the Festival of Motoring gets under way.

