GWM P500 line-up gets a subtle styling update

The GWM P500 double-cab range has been spruced up with some sharp new exterior styling. Look closely and you’ll notice that the Chinese manufacturer has added a stealthy black finish to the vehicle’s grille, roof rails, styling bar and side-mirror housings. This update is complemented by LED headlights and tail-light clusters with smoked lenses.

Other than that, it’s business as usual for GWM’s Toyota Hilux/Ford Ranger rival, with customers able to pick between three model derivatives: Luxury, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury. While 18” (45.7cm) alloy wheels are standard across the range, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury models benefit from additional niceties such as electronically adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and an easy lift tailgate offering a conventional drop-down opening or a 60:40 split barn-door style opening for even easier loading.