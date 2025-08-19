GWM P500 line-up gets a subtle styling update
The flagship P500 Ultra Luxury has the Chinese marque's self-charging hybrid powertrain system for extra oomph
The GWM P500 double-cab range has been spruced up with some sharp new exterior styling. Look closely and you’ll notice that the Chinese manufacturer has added a stealthy black finish to the vehicle’s grille, roof rails, styling bar and side-mirror housings. This update is complemented by LED headlights and tail-light clusters with smoked lenses.
Other than that, it’s business as usual for GWM’s Toyota Hilux/Ford Ranger rival, with customers able to pick between three model derivatives: Luxury, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury. While 18” (45.7cm) alloy wheels are standard across the range, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury models benefit from additional niceties such as electronically adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and an easy lift tailgate offering a conventional drop-down opening or a 60:40 split barn-door style opening for even easier loading.
Inside the cabin the P500 offers luxurious woodgrain-style trim panels and a three-spoke leather-covered multifunction steering wheel, attached to an electronically adjustable column with four-way adjustment for rake and reach.
A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) is standard on the base Luxury model, as is a fully digital instrument cluster. The specification list also includes a 360º panoramic view monitor, six-speaker sound system, rear cabin light, independent rear split folding seats, front/rear parking sensors, eco-leather upholstery, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and seven airbags.
Numerous active driver aids are bundled into the mix. These include trailer sway mitigation, lane change assist, traffic jam assist, intelligent cruise assist, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, a fatigue monitor, brake assist and rear cross traffic alert.
The mid-tier P500 Super Luxury model raises the bar with an electric sliding rear window, roof liner in faux suede, electro-chromatic rear-view mirror, electrically adjustable front seats with heating/ventilation/massage functionality, Nappa leather upholstery, wireless charging, a panoramic glass sunroof, 220V power socket and 37cm infotainment system.
The top tier Ultra Luxury variant scores more cabin niceties in the form of a heated steering wheel, rear under-seat storage trays, electrically adjustable heated and ventilated rear seats, rear wireless charging pad, multicolour ambient lighting, head-up driving display, analogue dashboard clock and a 10-speaker Harman Infinity sound system with a stand-alone amplifier. There's also automated parking assist, adjustable brake recovery, expanded front/rear parking sensors (six, up from four) and side mirror demisters.
Under the bonnet, P500 Luxury and Super Luxury variants are powered by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, it develops 135kW and 480Nm of torque. On the combined cycle you can expect this flexible unit to sip a claimed 8.6l/100km. Braked towing capacity weighs in at a respectable 3.5 tons.
The flagship P500 Ultra Luxury comes armed with the Chinese marque's self-charging hybrid powertrain system that marries a 180kW/380Nm 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to a 78kW/268Nm electric motor. Meshed to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, GWM claims a total system output of 255kW and 648Nm of torque. Combined fuel consumption is 9.8l/100km with CO² emissions coming in at 225g/km.
For sure-footed performance across all terrains, every P500 model variant features an intelligent torque on-demand four-wheel drive system, low-range transfer case and an electronic rear differential lock. Super and Ultra Luxury models further benefit from a front differential lock. Customers can also look forward to 224mm of ground clearance.
Available at GWM dealers, pricing for the updated P500 double-cab range is as follows:
- 2.4T Luxury: R799,900
- 2.4T Super Luxury: R889,900
- 2.0T HEV Ultra Luxury: R999,900