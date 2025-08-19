Lexus used the stage of Monterey Car Week to unveil its Sport Concept, offering a tantalising glimpse of a potential successor to the marque’s celebrated LFA, which ended production in 2012.
While Lexus hasn’t released any technical details, speculation suggests the newcomer could be called the LFR and be powered by a newly developed twin-turbocharged V8.
The sizeable front grille and bonnet vents indicate that the two-seater coupé has been engineered to accommodate an internal combustion engine.
To boost output and reduce turbo lag, some form of mild or full hybridisation also seems likely.
Lexus Sport Concept hints at LFA successor
It could be developed into a GT3 competitor to take on the likes of the Ferrari 296 GTB, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R and Porsche 911 GT3 R
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
To further aid cooling and efficiency, the Sport Concept features large front fender outlets and equally prominent inlets behind the B-pillars.
Visible aerodynamic aids include an extendable rear wing and a race-car-like diffuser. Coincidence? Probably not — there’s a strong chance this LFA successor could be developed into a GT3 competitor to take on the likes of the Ferrari 296 GTB, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R and Porsche 911 GT3 R.
Lexus is expected to reveal more information later this year, possibly even showing a closer-to-production version at the Tokyo Motor Show in October. Time will tell.
