New Models

ChangAn unveils South African HQ and flagship dealership

Jameel Motors brings Chinese vehicle brand back after more than 10 years

20 August 2025 - 08:10
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
There will be 25 ChangAn dealers in SA, with retail sales starting in October.
Image: SUPPLIED

Jameel Motors has opened new headquarters in Menlyn, Pretoria, and secured 25 dealer locations across the country to look after the ChangAn brand, which returns after an absence of more than a decade.

In March it was announced the state-owned Chinese brand would return with a range of up to 10 models imported by Jameel Motors, an independent distributor dealing with marques including Toyota, Lexus, BYD and MG Motor in 14 countries.

From October, the company will start retailing a line-up of ChangAn-branded SUVs, sedans and pickups powered by internal combustion engines, and an electric S07 SUV from ChangAn’s new-energy subsidiary Deepal.

Headquartered in Chongqing, ChangAn Automobile is China’s fourth-largest automotive group with a presence in 70 countries and sales of 2.7-million units in 2024.

ChangAn originally entered SA in 2007 with a line-up of budget-priced vehicles under the Chana brand, including the Benni hatchback and Chana Star bakkie, but the local operation went into liquidation in 2013.

The opening of the Menlyn headquarters marks a milestone as the brand gears up for its market entry later this year.

A team of seasoned motor industry professionals is driving the launch, led by Marinus Venter (country manager), Max de Wit (GM of dealer network and sales) and Raymond Mahlatsi (GM of aftersales).

With an average of 20 years’ experience in the automotive sector, the team brings the credibility and expertise needed to compete with established players.

Jameel Motors has partnered with two logistics leaders to ensure operations and customer support, with VDS (One Logix) managing vehicle distribution and DP World taking care of parts logistics to ensure availability and on-time deliveries.

Construction is under way on a flagship showroom in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

The Changan CS75 Pro, marketed as the X7 in China, will be one of five new models launched.
Image: SUPPLIED

Like other Chinese brands that have entered the SA market in recent years with affordability as their main selling point, Changan plans to undercut the prices of legacy carmakers, though it has not yet revealed prices nor warranty details.

The vehicles to arrive in SA in October are:

  • Changan CS75 Pro — a Fortuner-sized SUV powered by a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 141kW and 310Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive. A second engine option could include a more powerful 2.0l turbo petrol.
  • Changan Alsvin — an entry level, Corolla-sized sedan aimed primarily at the e-hailing market. It will have a choice of 1.4l and 1.5l petrol engines, in manual and automatic guises.
  • Changan Hunter — a double-cab bakkie based on the Peugeot Landtrek, with a 231mm ground clearance and powered by a 1.9l four-cylinder turbo diesel engine with outputs of 110kW and 350Nm.
  • Deepal S07 — a sporty electric SUV-coupe designed in Italy with 160kW/320Nm, a claimed 475km range, and AC and DC charging.

In 2026 the range will be bolstered by the CS35 Plus subcompact crossover, the CS55 compact crossover, a range-extended Hunter bakkie with a petrol engine used as a generator to charge the electric motor, an as-yet-unnamed midsize SUV with electric and range-extended models and a fully electric bakkie.

