Inside the cabin you’ll find illuminated Trophy treadplates, Ebony Windsor leather seats and an exposed cross car beam that wears laser‑etched endcaps with Trophy branding.
Adding to this Defender's adventure chops is a range of optional accessories that include an expedition roof rack, roof ladder, front/rear mud flaps, raised air intake for better dust filtration and side-mounted gear carrier providing space for muddy, wet or sandy items.
The new Defender 110 Trophy Edition is available to order now, priced at R2,227,800.
Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition confirmed for SA
Image: Supplied
Land Rover on Wednesday confirmed 60 examples of the Defender Trophy Edition have been allocated to South Africa.
Revealed in June as a tribute to the iconic Camel Trophy cars of decades past, this special edition comes licked in Deep Sandglow Yellow paint: a modern day take of the distinctive hue that coloured the vehicles that took part in the competition from 1980 until its demise in 2000. A second shade, Keswick Green, is also available.
Image: Supplied
No matter which you pick, both get a contrasting gloss black finish applied to the bonnet, lower body side, brake calipers and rear recovery eyes. Optional matte protective film is available to fend off bush rash.
Other unique features include gloss black 20" alloy wheels shod with all‑terrain tyres, a dark rear scuff plate, gloss black wheel arch guards and a black front undershield. Trophy decals and badging adorn the bonnet, C-pillar and tailgate.
Image: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images
Inside the cabin you’ll find illuminated Trophy treadplates, Ebony Windsor leather seats and an exposed cross car beam that wears laser‑etched endcaps with Trophy branding.
Adding to this Defender's adventure chops is a range of optional accessories that include an expedition roof rack, roof ladder, front/rear mud flaps, raised air intake for better dust filtration and side-mounted gear carrier providing space for muddy, wet or sandy items.
The new Defender 110 Trophy Edition is available to order now, priced at R2,227,800.
READ MORE:
Tata returns to South Africa with four new models
ChangAn unveils South African HQ and flagship dealership
GWM P500 line-up gets a subtle styling update
New Audi A5: South African pricing and specifications revealed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos