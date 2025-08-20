New Models

New Shelby Super Snake-R is a hissing-mad 630kW pony car

20 August 2025 - 13:40 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Widebody Super Snake-R features an aggressive carbon fibre body kit.
Widebody Super Snake-R features an aggressive carbon fibre body kit.
Image: Shelby

Fans of fast Fords will be pleased to hear Shelby has unleashed the new Super Snake-R.

Based on the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, this limited-run wide-body sports car is aimed at track users and comes equipped with a 5.0l Coyote V8 motor boosted with a 3.0l Whipple supercharger. Kept in check by a bespoke engine management system, the US tuning firm says this set-up is good for more than 633kW.

Two transmissions are on offer — a Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual or Ford’s 10-speed automatic — which send power direct to the rear axle via a mechanical limited-slip differential for optimal cornering traction.

Widebody fenders shroud a set of forged magnesium wheels.
Widebody fenders shroud a set of forged magnesium wheels.
Image: Shelby

This increased muscle is bolstered by a modified chassis featuring fully adjustable coil-over suspension, metal spherical bearings and a rear harness strut bar said to improve the pony car's handling precision.

Wide-body fenders shroud a set of forged magnesium wheels said to save almost 17kg of rotational mass compared with the OEM examples the Dark Horse ships with from the factory. Produced by MP Wheels, Shelby says this weight-shedding unlocks “quicker acceleration, sharper turn-in and shorter braking distances”.

5.0l Coyote V8 motor is boosted with a 3.0l Whipple supercharger. Power surges to more than 633kW.
5.0l Coyote V8 motor is boosted with a 3.0l Whipple supercharger. Power surges to more than 633kW.
Image: Shelby

In keeping with its racy performance, the Super Snake-R hits the asphalt with an aggressive carbon fibre body kit that’s sure to turn heads wherever it goes. According to Shelby, the vehicle's front fenders, bonnet vents, front splitter, rocker wickers, rear wing and lower diffuser are made of the lightweight material.

While the front fascia and bumper are designed for optimal airflow, dark tinted windows and Super Snake-R stripes and badges complete the car’s track-inspired aesthetic. Subtle it is not. 

This is the third Shelby model built on the seventh-generation (S650) Mustang platform and the most aggressive Super Snake offered. Starting at $224,995 (R3,982,602), including the base Dark Horse Mustang, the Super Snake-R is available through authorised Shelby distributors in the US and select international locations. 

READ MORE:

REVIEW | The Ford Mustang GT is bold, brash and utterly engaging

It delivers old-school V8 charm and modern amenities on a ‘budget’
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition confirmed for SA

Land Rover on Wednesday confirmed 60 examples of the Defender Trophy Edition have been allocated to South Africa.
Motoring
12 hours ago

Tata returns to South Africa with four new models

After a six-year hiatus, Indian carmaker Tata is making a comeback in South Africa with a new line-up of vehicles unveiled in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Motoring
13 hours ago

Lexus Sport Concept hints at LFA successor

Lexus used the stage of Monterey Car Week to unveil its Sport Concept, offering a tantalising glimpse of a potential successor to the marque’s ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Audi A5: South African pricing and specifications revealed

The new Audi A5 has gone on sale in South Africa, replacing the long-serving A4.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ford unveils new Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon at Laguna Seca

California’s legendary Laguna Seca Raceway provided the backdrop on Thursday for the debut of Ford’s latest high performance Mustang, the GTD Liquid ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota updates Urban Cruiser range with added features New Models
  2. New Shelby Super Snake-R is a hissing-mad 630kW pony car New Models
  3. MINI Breakfast Drive: Big Gauteng convoy planned for September news
  4. Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition confirmed for SA New Models
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Tucson N-Line Reviews

Latest Videos

Gunmen kill at least 27 in mosque attack in northern Nigeria, officials say
Live: Sweden's historic 600-ton Kiruna Church moves to new home - Day two