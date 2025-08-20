In keeping with its racy performance, the Super Snake-R hits the asphalt with an aggressive carbon fibre body kit that’s sure to turn heads wherever it goes. According to Shelby, the vehicle's front fenders, bonnet vents, front splitter, rocker wickers, rear wing and lower diffuser are made of the lightweight material.
New Shelby Super Snake-R is a hissing-mad 630kW pony car
Image: Shelby
Fans of fast Fords will be pleased to hear Shelby has unleashed the new Super Snake-R.
Based on the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, this limited-run wide-body sports car is aimed at track users and comes equipped with a 5.0l Coyote V8 motor boosted with a 3.0l Whipple supercharger. Kept in check by a bespoke engine management system, the US tuning firm says this set-up is good for more than 633kW.
Two transmissions are on offer — a Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual or Ford’s 10-speed automatic — which send power direct to the rear axle via a mechanical limited-slip differential for optimal cornering traction.
Image: Shelby
This increased muscle is bolstered by a modified chassis featuring fully adjustable coil-over suspension, metal spherical bearings and a rear harness strut bar said to improve the pony car's handling precision.
Wide-body fenders shroud a set of forged magnesium wheels said to save almost 17kg of rotational mass compared with the OEM examples the Dark Horse ships with from the factory. Produced by MP Wheels, Shelby says this weight-shedding unlocks “quicker acceleration, sharper turn-in and shorter braking distances”.
Image: Shelby
In keeping with its racy performance, the Super Snake-R hits the asphalt with an aggressive carbon fibre body kit that’s sure to turn heads wherever it goes. According to Shelby, the vehicle's front fenders, bonnet vents, front splitter, rocker wickers, rear wing and lower diffuser are made of the lightweight material.
While the front fascia and bumper are designed for optimal airflow, dark tinted windows and Super Snake-R stripes and badges complete the car’s track-inspired aesthetic. Subtle it is not.
This is the third Shelby model built on the seventh-generation (S650) Mustang platform and the most aggressive Super Snake offered. Starting at $224,995 (R3,982,602), including the base Dark Horse Mustang, the Super Snake-R is available through authorised Shelby distributors in the US and select international locations.
