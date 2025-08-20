Tata returns to South Africa with four new models

After a six-year hiatus, Indian carmaker Tata is making a comeback in South Africa with a new line-up of vehicles unveiled in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Imported and distributed by Motus Holdings and aimed at competing with the wave of Chinese manufacturers entering the market, Tata’s four-strong model range combines contemporary styling with modern technology and safety features.
Covering everything from compact hatchbacks to SUVs, it’s a clear step forward from the days of the much-maligned Indica. The models will be available at any of Tata’s 40 dealerships nationwide from September.
Tiago
The Tiago (pictured above) is an entry-level compact hatchback offered in four variants. Measuring 3,767mm long, it is powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 63kW and 113Nm, sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. Standard features include ABS with EBD, corner stability control and dual airbags.
Inside, buyers get a choice of a 7" or 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, reverse camera, wireless connectivity and a cooled glove box.
Image: Supplied
Punch
Image: Supplied
Next up is the Punch — a compact SUV positioned against the Hyundai Exter, Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Its 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine delivers 65kW and 115Nm. Depending on the variant, equipment includes switchable drive modes, cruise control and a 7" Harman infotainment system or a floating 10.5" display, both supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For easy cabin access wide-opening 90º doors come standard, with electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, corner stability control and dual airbags. The Punch is offered in five trim levels.
Curvv
Image: Supplied
At 4,308mm long, the Curvv is a coupé-inspired SUV powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 88kW and 170Nm, paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
The interior features a 7" or 10.25" infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, 360º camera with blind-view monitor, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and customisable mood lighting. Safety kit includes ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and six airbags across the range.
Harrier
Image: Supplied
Sitting at the top of the Tata line-up is the Harrier, a full-sized SUV measuring 4,605mm in length. It’s powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 125kW and 350Nm.
Inside, the cabin features a 10.25" or 12.3" infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Alexa Car2Home. Other highlights include voice-enabled dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, cooled armrest, gesture-controlled power tailgate and terrain response modes. Safety equipment comprises six airbags, an electronic stability programme, ABS with EBD, corner stability control and Level 2 ADAS with 20 driver-assistance features.
All four Tata models are offered as standard with a five-year/125,000km warranty. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch. Watch this space for updates.
