New Chery Tiggo 9 touches down in SA

Flagship SUV offers seating for seven and plug-in hybrid powertrains

21 August 2025 - 11:20 By Motoring Staff
Chery's bold 3D diamond radiator grille dominates the front end.
Image: Supplied

Chery has rolled out its new flagship Tiggo 9. Designed to cater for large families, this seven-seater SUV measures 4,810mm in length, 1,925mm in width and 1,741mm in height.

Standout exterior features include Chery's 3D diamond radiator grille, narrow LED headlamps, C-shaped LED daytime running lights and large diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, a roof spoiler and a full-width LED light bar link the tail light clusters, while satin chrome roof rails frame a panoramic glass sunroof.

The range-topping Tiggo 9 Vanguard rides on 20-inch alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

At launch, customers can choose between two derivatives, starting with the Tiggo 9 Pinnacle. Riding on 19-inch wheels, it comes equipped with black artificial leather upholstery, a leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control with second-row air vents. Other highlights include push-button start, ambient lighting, six-way power adjustment for the heated driver and front passenger seats, ventilated seating for the second row, a fully digital 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.

To boost everyday convenience, Chery has added a voice command system, a front centre console with storage box, dual cupholders in the first and second rows, a glasses holder and multiple USB charging ports, including two Type-C fast-charging points for front and rear passengers.

With all seats in place, the Tiggo 9 offers 448l of boot space, which expands to 2,065l when the 60:40 second-row seats are folded.
Image: Supplied

The more luxurious Tiggo 9 Vanguard builds on this specification with 20-inch alloy wheels, genuine black leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering column, massage function for front occupants, ventilated front seats and heated second-row seats. The Sony sound system is also upgraded from eight to 14 speakers.

In terms of safety, the Tiggo 9 Pinnacle is fitted with 10 airbags, a 540º camera, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and prevention, traffic jam assistance, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, automatic braking, emergency lane keeping, intelligent speed assistance, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, hill-start assist and a door opening warning. The Vanguard adds a head-up display, side radar, automatic parking assist and remote parking assist.

All models benefit from a glass panoramic sunroof.
Image: Supplied

Powertrain options start with a plug-in hybrid. In the front-wheel-drive Pinnacle CSH (Chery Super Hybrid), a 115kW/220Nm 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is paired with an electric motor powered by an 18.3kWh battery. Chery claims a combined output of 165kW/390Nm and an all-electric range of up to 90km.

The all-wheel-drive Vanguard CSH is fitted with a larger 34.4kWh battery, delivering 455kW and 920Nm, with an extended electric-only range of up to 160km.

A full-width LED light bar links the taillight clusters.
Image: Supplied

According to Chery, both hybrid variants can achieve a combined driving range of up to 1,400km, balancing long-distance capability with zero-emission driving in urban settings. The combined CO2 rating is quoted at just 33g/km. Claimed fuel consumption is 1.5l/100km for the Pinnacle and 1.4l/100km for the Vanguard, with combined figures of 5.5l/100km and 6.2l/100km, respectively.

For buyers not ready to go hybrid, there’s also a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 187kW and 390Nm. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, power goes to the front wheels in the Pinnacle and all four wheels in the Vanguard.

Pricing

  • Chery Tiggo 9 Pinnacle CSH FWD: R839,900

  • Chery Tiggo 9 Vanguard CSH AWD: R989,900

  • Pricing for the 2.0T variants are TBC

All models are sold with a seven-year/90,000km service plan, a seven-year/200,000km warranty, and Chery’s 10-year/one-million kilometre engine warranty. Hybrid models also come with a 10-year/unlimited kilometre battery warranty.

