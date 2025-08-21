New Models

Updated Nissan Magnite offers more safety at a lower price

21 August 2025 - 13:00 By Motoring Staff
The updated Magnite achieved a five-star safety rating under Global NCAP’s latest test protocols.
Image: Supplied

Nissan South Africa has announced price cuts of between 4% and 10% across its Magnite range, along with a R10,000 cash rebate on selected model grades.

The Japanese carmaker said the move supports its efforts to offer value-packed compact SUVs at more competitive prices in line with changing consumer demands.

The latest turbocharged Magnite variants are fitted with the firm's force-fed 1.0l three-cylinder engine making 74kW and 160Nm of torque. Buyers can pair it to a five-speed manual or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) transmission. Nissan claims the former offers a combined fuel consumption of 5.27l/100km, and the latter 6l/100km. 

The new Magnite is also among the safest compact SUVs on the market, thanks to a host of upgrades. With six airbags, advanced electronic stability control and other safety features, it achieved a five-star safety rating under Global NCAP’s latest test protocols.

Nissan has also bundled in three-point seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS brakes with EBD, hydraulic brake assist, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system. 

Adjusted Nissan Magnite pricing:

  • 1.0T Visia MT: down R13,800 (from R309,700 to R295,900)
  • 1.0T Acenta MT: down R10,200 (from R340,100 to R329,900)
  • 1.0T Acenta CVT: down R25,600 (from R370,500 to R344,900)
  • 1.0T Acenta+ CVT: down R40,800 (from R410,700 to R369,900)

 

