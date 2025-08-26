Audi unveils new Q3 Sportback with coupé-inspired design

Audi has repositioned the gear lever onto the steering column, freeing up space in the centre console for dual cup holders and a cooled 15W wireless charging tray. Two USB-C ports up front and two more in the rear complete the set-up.
Image: Supplied
Audi has unveiled its new Q3 Sportback. A coupé-inspired take on the Q3 SUV revealed in June, its sloping roofline sits 29mm lower than the standard model, giving it a sportier silhouette but reducing rear passenger headroom.
Boot capacity is unchanged at 488l, though overall load space drops to 1,289l with the rear seats folded, compared with 1,386l in the Q3 SUV.
Apart from these differences, the two models share much the same exterior design. Both feature Audi’s signature Singleframe grille flanked by slim headlamps, which can be upgraded to digital Matrix LED units.
A pronounced shoulder line and blistered wheel arches nod to the original quattro of the 1980s. Standard wheels measure in at 18" with more aggressively styled 20" alloys available as a cost option.
Image: Supplied
Like the SUV, the Sportback boasts two-part taillights connected by a full-width LED strip, illuminated Audi rings and a prominent diffuser integrated into the raised rear bumper.
Inside, the cabin mirrors the Q3’s latest design, built around a curved panoramic display that combines an 11.9" digital instrument cluster with a 12.8" MMI touchscreen. The infotainment system runs Audi’s new Android Automotive-based platform, which allows apps such as YouTube and Spotify to be downloaded via the Audi Application Store.
Buyers can also specify Audi’s new AI-enhanced voice assistant, a head-up display, mood lighting packages (plus or pro) and a premium Sonos sound system.
Image: Supplied
Audi has repositioned the gear lever onto the steering column, freeing up space in the centre console for dual cup holders and a cooled 15W wireless charging tray. Two USB-C ports up front and two more in the rear complete the set-up.
Nine interior packages are offered, many using sustainable materials such as fast-growing wood, recycled polyester and Econyl – a nylon fashioned from old fishing nets, carpet offcuts and industrial waste.
The Sportback shares its powertrains with the regular Q3. Entry-level models feature a 110kW 1.5l four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol with cylinder deactivation paired to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox. Above that sits a more piquant 2.0l four-cylinder petrol offered in 150kW/320Nm or 195kW/400Nm outputs, both with quattro all-wheel drive and a seven-speed S tronic.
A 110kW/360Nm 2.0l turbodiesel is also available, as is a plug-in hybrid combining a 1.5l petrol engine and an electric motor for 200kW and 400Nm.
Audi says its 25.7kWh battery pack delivers up to 118km of pure electric range and supports 50kW DC fast charging, replenishing from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.
Chassis updates include the option of sports suspension with reworked steel springs or adaptive dampers that continuously adjust to road conditions for a more balanced ride.
Standard driver assistance features are comprehensive: parking system plus with distance display, cruise control with speed limiter, lane departure warning with emergency assist, traffic sign recognition, driver attention and fatigue monitoring, active front assist with evasion and turning assist, front cross-traffic alert and autonomous emergency braking.
The Audi Q3 Sportback will go on sale in Europe in October, with South African availability yet to be confirmed.
