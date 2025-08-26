New Models

New VW Tayron goes on sale in SA: pricing and specs

26 August 2025 - 09:44 By Motoring Staff
An optional Black Styling package gives the flagship R-Line serious attitude.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen announced on Tuesday that its new Tayron has gone on sale in Mzansi.

Replacing the Tiguan Allspace, the striking newcomer slots in between the Tiguan and Touareg in the carmaker's SUV hierarchy. Engineered and assembled in Wolfsburg, Germany, it has been designed as a versatile all-rounder aimed at space-hungry families.

The spacious Tayron measures 4.79m in length.
Image: Supplied

Measuring 4.79m in length, the Tayron is distinguished by narrow LED headlamps and an illuminated Volkswagen logo up front. The lower bumper also makes a strong impression with large, diagonally shaped side air intakes and a gloss-black, diamond-pattern grille. At the rear, it features another illuminated VW badge and a full-width LED light bar connecting the taillights.

From launch South African buyers can choose from three specification levels: Base, Life and the flagship R-Line.

The Tayron is available in five- and seven-seat configurations.
Image: Supplied

The entry-level Tayron Base rides on 18" Bologna alloy wheels and comes equipped with eco LED headlights, park assist, blind spot monitoring with rear traffic alert, a 12.9" touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control with front assist and lane keeping assist.

The mid-tier Tayron Life adds three-zone automatic climate control, 10-colour ambient lighting, driving mode selection with preset profiles, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps with light assist, illuminated VW badges front and rear, nine airbags and the option of seven seats.

A 12.9" touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster are standard.
Image: Supplied

Standard driver assistance across the range includes adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, park assist plus, a reverse camera and a new exit warning system that prevents a door from being opened if it detects an approaching vehicle.

The range-topping R-Line gains sportier bumpers, LED Plus headlamps with dynamic cornering lights, Varenna leather seats with R-Line embroidery, heated front seats with massage function, aluminium-look interior trim, 30-colour ambient lighting, 3D LED taillights with dynamic turn signals and 19" Coventry alloys.

The R-Line comes standard with 3D LED tail clusters with dynamic turn signals.
Image: Supplied

R-Line customers can also opt for the Black Style package, which adds gloss-black body trim and roof rails, 20" black diamond-turned alloy wheels, a unique R-Line front bumper and dark chrome interior accents. Other options include a Leather package, Navigation Infotainment package, IQ Package (featuring travel assist and LED Matrix Headlights), a tilt/slide panoramic sunroof and 700W Harman Kardon sound system.

All models are powered by a 1.4l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 110kW and 250Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox driving the front wheels.

Pricing 

  • Tayron 1.4 TSI 110kW Base DSG: R811,800

  • Tayron 1.4 TSI 110kW Life DSG: R853,800

  • Tayron 1.4 TSI 110kW R-Line DSG: R899,900

Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan. 

