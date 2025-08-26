New Models

Updated Jeep Gladiator Rubicon lands in South Africa

Formidable off-roader revels in refreshed styling and improved interior tech

26 August 2025 - 17:05 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Gladiator Rubicon rides on a fresh set of 17" alloy wheels.
The new Gladiator Rubicon rides on a fresh set of 17" alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Launched locally in 2022, Jeep’s off-road bruiser now sports refreshed styling, including a redesigned seven-slot grille with slimmer openings, an integrated radio antenna built into the windscreen, colour-coded hardtops and new 17" alloy wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain tyres.

Inside, the cabin gains Jeep’s latest 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Running the brand’s fifth-generation operating system, it delivers faster start-up times, sharper graphics and a more intuitive interface. Physical climate and volume controls remain below the screen, with additional media ports.

Inside, the cabin gains Jeep’s latest 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Inside, the cabin gains Jeep’s latest 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied

Other interior updates include heated, electrically adjustable leather seats, two extra airbags (taking the total to six) and front park distance control for easier manoeuvring.

Power still comes from Jeep’s familiar 3.6l V6 Pentastar petrol engine producing 209kW and 353Nm. Drive is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Jeep’s Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4x4 systems.

Impressive ground clearance allows for serious off-road adventures.
Impressive ground clearance allows for serious off-road adventures.
Image: Supplied

While the powertrain may not be the most thrilling, the Gladiator’s off-road hardware remains formidable: heavy-duty Dana 44 axles front and rear, a “4LO” ratio of 4:1, electronic sway-bar disconnect for improved articulation, a crawl ratio of 77.2:1 and “Tru-Lok” locking differentials.

The big Jeep also boasts serious trail-ready stats: approach, breakover and departure angles of 43.4º, 20.3º and 26.0º, 281mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 800mm. Heavy-duty skid plates protect the underbody while front and rear tow hooks assist in recovery. Towing capacity is rated at 3,470kg (braked), with a payload of up to 725kg.

Updated radiator grille sports narrower inlet slats.
Updated radiator grille sports narrower inlet slats.
Image: Supplied

And yes, before you ask, the removable aluminium doors (and windscreen) are still part of the package. With the supplied Torx key they can be detached in a matter of minutes, letting in all the wind and dust your adventure can handle.

The updated Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is priced from R1,399,900, including a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.

MORE:

Audi unveils new Q3 Sportback with coupé-inspired design

A sleeker take on the Q3 SUV, its sloping roofline sits 29mm lower than the standard model for a sportier silhouette
Motoring
5 hours ago

New VW Tayron goes on sale in SA: pricing and specs

Replacing the Tiguan Allspace, the this striking newcomer slots in between the Tiguan and Touareg in the carmaker's SUV hierarchy.
Motoring
9 hours ago

BMW marks 50 years of 3 Series with limited 50 Jahre Edition

More than 20-million BMW 3 Series have been sold since the model made its debut at the 1975 Frankfurt International Motor Show.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Chery Tiggo 9 touches down in SA

Flagship SUV offers seating for seven and plug-in hybrid powertrains
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Updated Jeep Gladiator Rubicon lands in South Africa New Models
  2. 19 children injured as taxi driver loses control and crashes into a wall South Africa
  3. Nine things we've learnt about the Ford Ranger Raptor over 9,000km Motoring
  4. Audi unveils new Q3 Sportback with coupé-inspired design New Models
  5. Stellantis drops Level 3 driver-assist plans in software rethink news

Latest Videos

International condemnation of Israel as double strike on Gaza hospital kills at ...
Stellantis unveils STLA AutoDrive