Updated Jeep Gladiator Rubicon lands in South Africa
Formidable off-roader revels in refreshed styling and improved interior tech
Image: Supplied
Launched locally in 2022, Jeep’s off-road bruiser now sports refreshed styling, including a redesigned seven-slot grille with slimmer openings, an integrated radio antenna built into the windscreen, colour-coded hardtops and new 17" alloy wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain tyres.
Inside, the cabin gains Jeep’s latest 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Running the brand’s fifth-generation operating system, it delivers faster start-up times, sharper graphics and a more intuitive interface. Physical climate and volume controls remain below the screen, with additional media ports.
Image: Supplied
Other interior updates include heated, electrically adjustable leather seats, two extra airbags (taking the total to six) and front park distance control for easier manoeuvring.
Power still comes from Jeep’s familiar 3.6l V6 Pentastar petrol engine producing 209kW and 353Nm. Drive is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Jeep’s Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4x4 systems.
Image: Supplied
While the powertrain may not be the most thrilling, the Gladiator’s off-road hardware remains formidable: heavy-duty Dana 44 axles front and rear, a “4LO” ratio of 4:1, electronic sway-bar disconnect for improved articulation, a crawl ratio of 77.2:1 and “Tru-Lok” locking differentials.
The big Jeep also boasts serious trail-ready stats: approach, breakover and departure angles of 43.4º, 20.3º and 26.0º, 281mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 800mm. Heavy-duty skid plates protect the underbody while front and rear tow hooks assist in recovery. Towing capacity is rated at 3,470kg (braked), with a payload of up to 725kg.
Image: Supplied
And yes, before you ask, the removable aluminium doors (and windscreen) are still part of the package. With the supplied Torx key they can be detached in a matter of minutes, letting in all the wind and dust your adventure can handle.
The updated Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is priced from R1,399,900, including a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
