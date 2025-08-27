This eye-catching livery is complemented by a host of adventure-ready accessories such as a Volvo roof rack, home to a Thule-sourced fishing rod and potjie pot holder. Other notable upgrades over the standard model include grippy Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail tyres, four bright Hella LED spotlights for safer night driving and a full set of Volvo mudflaps.
The all-wheel drive crossover’s powertrain remains unchanged, meaning a 69kWh battery powers two electric motors — one mounted on each axle. Customers can look forward to a combined power output of 315kW/543Nm and a driving range of up to 427km. Plugged into a fast-charger, Volvo says the battery can replenish from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes.
“This special version of the EX30 Cross Country is a celebration of South Africa’s landscapes, culture and commitment to a more sustainable future,” said Grant Locke, Volvo Car South Africa MD.
“It demonstrates electric mobility can be versatile, adventurous and perfectly suited to the lifestyles we lead here.”
One-off Volvo EX30 Cross Country celebrates the adventurous SA spirit
Image: Supplied
Volvo has unveiled a special one-off EX30 Cross Country said to celebrate South Africa’s passion for the outdoors, countryside and exploration.
The electric crossover SUV, recently launched to the local market, features a bespoke body wrap finished in burnt sienna and ochre, featuring topographic linework the Swedish carmaker says reflects the country’s landscape and cultural heritage.
Running along the bottom of the doors is an inspirational quote from renowned Afrikaans musician Dodo Nyoka: ‘I never fit in the world, then I realised I was made to create a place where everyone can fit in.’
Image: Supplied
