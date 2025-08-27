New Models

Rolls-Royce unveils spring-inspired Spectre trio

27 August 2025 - 17:19 By Motoring Staff
The Spectre Evanescent features a Crystal over Arctic White finish.
The Spectre Evanescent features a Crystal over Arctic White finish.
Image: Supplied

Rolls-Royce has revealed a limited “Spectre Inspired by Primavera” series consisting of three exclusive derivatives influenced by the colours and symbols of spring.

The range introduces three exterior finishes: Evanescent (white), Reverie (blue) and Blossom (pink). Each model is fitted with a hand-painted coachline featuring a cherry blossom motif, alongside a new 23-inch alloy wheel design that the British luxury carmaker says resembles a flower in bloom.

Inside, the cherry blossom theme is carried through the cabin. The fascia and centre console are finished in Blackwood and etched with a motif of a blossoming bough. Rolls-Royce says this was achieved through testing 37 different laser densities to achieve contrast against the polished wood surface, followed by the development of a sanding process that preserved the fine detail. The motif also appears on illuminated treadplates and is embroidered into the headrests.

Starlight Doors project spring constellations visible in the Northern Hemisphere, such as those in Boötes, Leo and Virgo, collectively known as the Spring Triangle.
Starlight Doors project spring constellations visible in the Northern Hemisphere, such as those in Boötes, Leo and Virgo, collectively known as the Spring Triangle.
Image: Supplied

The Primavera Spectre models retain hallmark features of the electric coupé, including the Starlight Doors with 4,796 fibreoptic lights and the Illuminated Fascia containing 5,500 lights. For this series, the displays have been customised to project spring constellations visible in the Northern Hemisphere, such as those in Boötes, Leo and Virgo, collectively known as the Spring Triangle.

Rolls-Royce says each of the three versions offers a distinct interpretation of the season. They are available to commission until early 2026, with first deliveries expected ahead of spring that year.

