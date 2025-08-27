Rolls-Royce unveils spring-inspired Spectre trio

Rolls-Royce has revealed a limited “Spectre Inspired by Primavera” series consisting of three exclusive derivatives influenced by the colours and symbols of spring.

The range introduces three exterior finishes: Evanescent (white), Reverie (blue) and Blossom (pink). Each model is fitted with a hand-painted coachline featuring a cherry blossom motif, alongside a new 23-inch alloy wheel design that the British luxury carmaker says resembles a flower in bloom.