New Models

How much you can expect to pay for the new BAIC B30

Slab-sided SUV will be assembled in Gqeberha and aims to take on rivals such as the Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Tiguan

28 August 2025 - 10:16 By Motoring Reporter
The first batch of B30 models will arrive from China in October, after which local assembly will begin at BAIC’s plant in the Coega Special Economic Zone near Gqeberha.
Image: Denis Droppa

BAIC South Africa unveiled its new B30 SUV at the Festival of Motoring media day at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. The event will be open to the public from August 29 to 31.

The B30 is similar in size to the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Kia Sportage. It features bold exterior styling and sits above the BAIC X55 in the brand’s line-up. Targeted at buyers looking for a versatile weekend vehicle, it offers up to 215mm of ground clearance, giving it the ability to manage mild off-road conditions.

Sales will start in October. The entry-level model is expected to be priced at about R550,000 and powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. Two hybrid derivatives will follow, one with all-wheel drive, with indicative pricing of about R700,000 for the latter.

Inside, the cabin offers modern technology, including a digital instrument cluster and a 14.6" touchscreen infotainment system powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Like its Haval H7 rival, the B30 is expected to ship with a long list of features, probably including wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, driver-assist systems and ambient lighting.

The first batch of B30 models will arrive from China in October, after which local assembly will begin at BAIC’s plant in the Coega Special Economic Zone near Gqeberha. Planned output is 300 units a month.

