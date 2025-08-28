New Models

Isuzu launches exclusive new D-Max X-Rider Black

Only 150 units available of the blacked out double cab with bold styling, a premium interior and rugged performance

28 August 2025 - 13:00 By Motoring Staff
Patterned side decals contrast against the Onyx Black paintwork.
Image: Supplied

Isuzu has revealed the limited-edition D-Max X-Rider Black, a 150-unit double cab bakkie designed to make a statement. Its stealthy blacked-out styling is complemented by Onyx Black paint, 18" gloss black alloy wheels with red Isuzu lettering and a black tubular sports bar featuring red laser cut “X” emblems along the vertical spars.

Other unique touches include a Gun Metallic front fascia and grille surround, patterned side decals along the lower doors and a black and silver Isuzu tailgate decal. Roof rails are dark grey, while the door handles, side mirrors and tailgate handle are finished in black. LED headlamps, fog lamps and tail lights not only enhance the look but also improve visibility for night driving.

Gloss black 18" alloy wheels are shod with General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres.
Image: Supplied

Inside, the X-Rider Black mirrors the standard X-Rider cabin. Black leather seats feature red contrast stitching and embroidered “X” logos on the headrests, while graduated red accents run across the dashboard and door handle surrounds. Piano black trim finishes and red stitching continue across the leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, gear shift boot, parking brake and X-Rider-specific floor mats.

As standard, the X-Rider Black comes with cruise control, a 7" infotainment screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, Wi-Fi capability, a rear USB port, rear park assist and a reverse camera.

Inside, the X-Rider Black mirrors the standard X-Rider cabin.
Image: Supplied

Under the bonnet, a 1.9 l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine produces 110kW and 350Nm of torque. The 4x2 model sends power to the rear axle via a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, while the 4x4 is automatic only. Both versions ride on General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres, offer an 800 mm wading depth and include a tow bar rated for up to 2,100 kg.

Pricing

  • 1.9 Ddi double cab 4x2 X-Rider Black: R664,100

  • 1.9 Ddi double cab 4x2 X-Rider Black automatic: R685,600

  • 1.9 Ddi double cab 4x4 X-Rider Black automatic: R770,400

Pricing includes a five-year/90,000 km service plan and a five-year/120,000 km warranty.

