Sixth-generation Subaru Forester goes on sale in SA

Nearly two years after its international reveal, the sixth-generation Subaru Forester has finally arrived in South Africa. The all-new SUV brings updated exterior styling, enhanced interior features and upgraded safety technology.

Compared with the model it replaces, the new Forester features a larger front grille, compact LED headlights and Subaru’s latest star-cluster badge. Muscular wheel arches and revised aerodynamic elements give it a more assertive stance while also helping to improve efficiency.

The entry-level Field model is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels while the Touring, Sport, and Premium derivatives ride on 18-inch alloys. Roof rails come standard across the range. Subaru has also introduced several new exterior colours, including River Rock Pearl, Cashmere Gold Opal and Daybreak Blue Pearl, alongside familiar options like Crystal White, Ice Silver and Autumn Green.