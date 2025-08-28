Volkswagen has expanded the local Amarok line-up with the introduction of a new 2.3l turbocharged petrol engine.
The four-cylinder unit produces 222kW and 452Nm between 1,750rpm and 2,000rpm. It’s paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent 4Motion all-wheel drive. Volkswagen claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h.
Volkswagen said the engine will be offered exclusively in the PanAmericana trim grade, which comes standard with features such as a 12" infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, Harman Kardon audio system with eight speakers, electrically adjustable front seats, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane-keeping aid, blind spot monitoring, multi-collision braking and rear-view and 360º cameras.
Customers can also look forward to LED Matrix headlights, a styling bar, power roller shutter for the load bay, a tow hitch and 18" alloy wheels shod with all-terrain tyres.
Pricing for the new Amarok PanAmericana 4Motion will be announced closer to launch.
VW boosts Amarok range with potent new petrol engine
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen has expanded the local Amarok line-up with the introduction of a new 2.3l turbocharged petrol engine.
The four-cylinder unit produces 222kW and 452Nm between 1,750rpm and 2,000rpm. It’s paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent 4Motion all-wheel drive. Volkswagen claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h.
Volkswagen said the engine will be offered exclusively in the PanAmericana trim grade, which comes standard with features such as a 12" infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, Harman Kardon audio system with eight speakers, electrically adjustable front seats, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane-keeping aid, blind spot monitoring, multi-collision braking and rear-view and 360º cameras.
Customers can also look forward to LED Matrix headlights, a styling bar, power roller shutter for the load bay, a tow hitch and 18" alloy wheels shod with all-terrain tyres.
Pricing for the new Amarok PanAmericana 4Motion will be announced closer to launch.
MORE:
Isuzu launches exclusive new D-Max X-Rider Black
VW confirms pricing and launch of new Golf 8.5 GTI
How much you can expect to pay for the new BAIC B30
New second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc breaks cover
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos