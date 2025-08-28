New Models

VW boosts Amarok range with potent new petrol engine

28 August 2025 - 15:59 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volkswagen said the engine will be offered exclusively in the PanAmericana trim grade.
Volkswagen said the engine will be offered exclusively in the PanAmericana trim grade.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has expanded the local Amarok line-up with the introduction of a new 2.3l turbocharged petrol engine.

The four-cylinder unit produces 222kW and 452Nm between 1,750rpm and 2,000rpm. It’s paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent 4Motion all-wheel drive. Volkswagen claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h.

Volkswagen said the engine will be offered exclusively in the PanAmericana trim grade, which comes standard with features such as a 12" infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, Harman Kardon audio system with eight speakers, electrically adjustable front seats, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane-keeping aid, blind spot monitoring, multi-collision braking and rear-view and 360º cameras.

Customers can also look forward to LED Matrix headlights, a styling bar, power roller shutter for the load bay, a tow hitch and 18" alloy wheels shod with all-terrain tyres.

Pricing for the new Amarok PanAmericana 4Motion will be announced closer to launch.

MORE:

Isuzu launches exclusive new D-Max X-Rider Black

Only 150 units available of the blacked out double cab with bold styling, a premium interior and rugged performance.
Motoring
8 hours ago

VW confirms pricing and launch of new Golf 8.5 GTI

Volkswagen South Africa is showcasing the updated Golf 8.5 at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.
Motoring
10 hours ago

How much you can expect to pay for the new BAIC B30

Slab-sided SUV will be assembled in Gqeberha and aims to take on rivals such as the Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Motoring
11 hours ago

New second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc breaks cover

Built on the German carmaker's latest MQB Evo platform, the new model is 120mm longer than its predecessor and adopts more aggressive styling.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW boosts Amarok range with potent new petrol engine New Models
  2. Verstappen happy to see old teammate Perez returning to F1 grid Motorsport
  3. Sixth-generation Subaru Forester goes on sale in SA New Models
  4. Russell backs Hamilton to bounce back after 'useless' comment Motorsport
  5. Single buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh’s entire McLaren car collection news

Latest Videos

DRC signs major mining deal with U.S.-backed KoBold Metals
Tanzania's President Hassan cleared to run in October election but key rivals ...