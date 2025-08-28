New Models

VW confirms pricing and launch of new Golf 8.5 GTI

28 August 2025 - 11:24 By Motoring Staff
Volkswagen has confirmed that 300 units will arrive in South Africa this year, with prices starting at R908,000.
Image: Denis Droppa

Volkswagen South Africa is showcasing the updated Golf 8.5 at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. 

Unveiled during Thursday’s media event, the facelifted flagship joins the 1.4 TSI model launched locally in April. It is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 195 kW (up from 180kW) and 370 Nm of torque.

Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission with a limited-slip differential. Performance is brisk, with a claimed 0—100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The updated GTI rides on new 19-inch “Queenstown” diamond-turned alloy wheels and features a large honeycomb grille inset with five fog lights on each side, styled to resemble chequered flags. Other key exterior updates include standard LED Plus headlights with an illuminated VW logo, new tail light clusters and an expanded range of exterior colours.

Inside, the cabin has been redesigned for improved ergonomics, with a larger touchscreen and a return to conventional buttons on the steering wheel. The awkward haptic pad controls from the previous 1.4 TSI model have been replaced with physical buttons, offering a more user-friendly experience. 

Standard features are comprehensive, including park assist plus, the Discover Media Radio infotainment system with on-board navigation, adaptive cruise control, a reverse camera, panoramic sunroof and Volkswagen’s latest front assist safety system with pedestrian and cycling monitoring.

Volkswagen has confirmed that 300 units will arrive in South Africa this year, with prices starting at R908,000. Order books are now open, with deliveries expected after the official market launch in November.

