New Models

GAC launches more affordable Emzoom and giant-grilled M8

New Emzoom Nova goes up against popular Haval Jolion and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

29 August 2025 - 09:37
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The GAC M8 Master is a boldly styled luxury bus.
The GAC M8 Master is a boldly styled luxury bus.
Image: Denis Droppa

Chinese brand GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) has launched a lower-priced Emzoom Nova SUV as one of three models it will unveil in the coming few months.

At Thursday’s media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring, which opens to the public this weekend, the marque also revealed its bold M8 Master luxury seven-seater bus and an all-electric Aion Y.

The Nova is the new entry level model of the Emzoom range introduced in 2024 when importer Salvador Caetano launched GAC in South Africa.

Emzoom Nova

At R359,900, the Nova is the fourth variant in the Emzoom range and represents a significant saving over the other models, which are priced from R419,900 to R489,900.

The price makes it compete against the popular Haval Jolion and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. The saving was achieved by trimming a few features and reducing the service plan duration, said GAC Motor marketing director Brian Smith, but the Nova retained a high specification level and the same engine as the other Emzoom variants.

The 1.5l petrol turbo engine has outputs of 130kW and 270Nm and sends power to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The new Emzoom Nova is GAC’s most affordable model.
The new Emzoom Nova is GAC’s most affordable model.
Image: Denis Droppa

M8 Master

The luxury seven-seater MPV will be launched in the fourth quarter of the year to compete against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Sporting what is probably the largest grille in the motor industry, the boldly styled bus is powered by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain combining a 2.0l petrol turbo engine with an electric motor for combined outputs of 274kW and 630Nm. It has a claimed electric range of 106km and will travel 1,000km in hybrid mode before needing a fuel stop.

It will be launched in two versions at prices to be announced.

The Master M8’s luxurious seven-seater cabin.
The Master M8’s luxurious seven-seater cabin.
Image: Denis Droppa

Aion Y

The first full electric car from the brand to be offered locally, the Aion Y is a compact electric SUV with outputs of 150kW and 225Nm and a range of more than 400km.

The Aion Y will be a high-spec model with a minimalist interior, large multimedia screen and digital instruments. 

It will reach local showrooms in the fourth quarter at prices to be confirmed.

The Aion Y is the first EV from GAC to be offered in SA.
The Aion Y is the first EV from GAC to be offered in SA.
Image: Denis Droppa

READ MORE:

Sixth-generation Subaru Forester goes on sale in SA

The all-new SUV brings updated exterior styling, enhanced interior features and upgraded safety technology.
Motoring
19 hours ago

VW boosts Amarok range with potent new petrol engine

The four-cylinder unit produces 222kW and 452Nm between 1,750rpm and 2,000rpm.
Motoring
20 hours ago

VW confirms pricing and launch of new Golf 8.5 GTI

Volkswagen South Africa is showcasing the updated Golf 8.5 at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.
Motoring
1 day ago

How much you can expect to pay for the new BAIC B30

Slab-sided SUV will be assembled in Gqeberha and aims to take on rivals such as the Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford to retrench hundreds of workers in South Africa news
  2. iCAUR launches as South Africa’s newest car brand Motoring
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Kia Sorento Reviews
  4. Province wins interdict to curb deadly taxi feud over routes in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Concept AMG GT XX breaks EV endurance records news

Latest Videos

Video shows major Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine
2025 Kia Sorento