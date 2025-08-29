GAC launches more affordable Emzoom and giant-grilled M8

Emzoom Nova
Chinese brand GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) has launched a lower-priced Emzoom Nova SUV as one of three models it will unveil in the coming few months.
At Thursday’s media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring, which opens to the public this weekend, the marque also revealed its bold M8 Master luxury seven-seater bus and an all-electric Aion Y.
The Nova is the new entry level model of the Emzoom range introduced in 2024 when importer Salvador Caetano launched GAC in South Africa.
Emzoom Nova
At R359,900, the Nova is the fourth variant in the Emzoom range and represents a significant saving over the other models, which are priced from R419,900 to R489,900.
The price makes it compete against the popular Haval Jolion and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. The saving was achieved by trimming a few features and reducing the service plan duration, said GAC Motor marketing director Brian Smith, but the Nova retained a high specification level and the same engine as the other Emzoom variants.
The 1.5l petrol turbo engine has outputs of 130kW and 270Nm and sends power to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Image: Denis Droppa
M8 Master
The luxury seven-seater MPV will be launched in the fourth quarter of the year to compete against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.
Sporting what is probably the largest grille in the motor industry, the boldly styled bus is powered by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain combining a 2.0l petrol turbo engine with an electric motor for combined outputs of 274kW and 630Nm. It has a claimed electric range of 106km and will travel 1,000km in hybrid mode before needing a fuel stop.
It will be launched in two versions at prices to be announced.
Image: Denis Droppa
Aion Y
The first full electric car from the brand to be offered locally, the Aion Y is a compact electric SUV with outputs of 150kW and 225Nm and a range of more than 400km.
The Aion Y will be a high-spec model with a minimalist interior, large multimedia screen and digital instruments.
It will reach local showrooms in the fourth quarter at prices to be confirmed.
Image: Denis Droppa
