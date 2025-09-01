Omoda C7 revealed at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

The Omoda C7 and Jaecoo J5 were revealed to the public at the 2025 Festival of Motoring held at Kyalami at the weekend.
The new Omoda C7 crossover slots in between the popular C5, the brand’s best-selling model range in South Africa, and the luxurious C9.
The C7 will be available in a choice of a conventional 1.6l petrol turbo engine or an SHS plug-in hybrid variant. The SHS offers combined outputs of 255kW and 525Nm of torque, a combined driving range of around 1,200km, and an electric-only range of up to 95km.
A plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version, the C7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), combines a 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, which was displayed at the show.
With a length of 4,621mm, the C7 is a rival to cars such as the Toyota Rav4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage and Haval H6. It will come equipped with safety and luxury features including heating and ventilation for the front row seats and a massage function for the passenger seat.
“By offering petrol and SHS plug-in hybrid options for the C7, we’re giving South Africans access to advanced technology that blends performance with efficiency, and without compromising on comfort or luxury,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.
The new Jaecoo J5 will become the brand’s least expensive model range when it arrives to slot in under the J7 later this month. Jaecoo, which like Omoda is a sister brand of Chery, made its South African debut in April 2024.
With a length of 4,380mm, the compact SUV will take on competitors such as the Kia Seltos, VW T-Cross and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro in the most competitive segment of the local car market.
The J5 is characterised by elegant exterior styling and a modern cabin with high-end finishes. Powered by a 1.5l turbocharged engine, the J5 will be offered across three trim levels — Vortex, Glacier and Inferno — all of which boast high levels of standard equipment.
Alloy wheels, leather upholstery and power-operated front seats are fitted as standard across the range. The cabin features soft-touch plastics, a 13.2” touchscreen and up to 1,284l of luggage space when the second row is stowed away.
On the safety front, the J5 has a full suite of driver assistance systems, with Glacier and Inferno models offering adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and a 1.45m panoramic moon-roof, among other features.
The Omoda C7 and Jaecoo J5 will reach local showrooms soon at prices to be announced.
Omoda C7 revealed at Kyalami Festival of Motoring
Jaecoo J5 also unveiled as a compact SUV that slots in under the J7
Image: Denis Droppa
The Omoda C7 and Jaecoo J5 were revealed to the public at the 2025 Festival of Motoring held at Kyalami at the weekend.
The new Omoda C7 crossover slots in between the popular C5, the brand’s best-selling model range in South Africa, and the luxurious C9.
The C7 will be available in a choice of a conventional 1.6l petrol turbo engine or an SHS plug-in hybrid variant. The SHS offers combined outputs of 255kW and 525Nm of torque, a combined driving range of around 1,200km, and an electric-only range of up to 95km.
A plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version, the C7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), combines a 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, which was displayed at the show.
With a length of 4,621mm, the C7 is a rival to cars such as the Toyota Rav4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage and Haval H6. It will come equipped with safety and luxury features including heating and ventilation for the front row seats and a massage function for the passenger seat.
“By offering petrol and SHS plug-in hybrid options for the C7, we’re giving South Africans access to advanced technology that blends performance with efficiency, and without compromising on comfort or luxury,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.
The new Jaecoo J5 will become the brand’s least expensive model range when it arrives to slot in under the J7 later this month. Jaecoo, which like Omoda is a sister brand of Chery, made its South African debut in April 2024.
With a length of 4,380mm, the compact SUV will take on competitors such as the Kia Seltos, VW T-Cross and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro in the most competitive segment of the local car market.
The J5 is characterised by elegant exterior styling and a modern cabin with high-end finishes. Powered by a 1.5l turbocharged engine, the J5 will be offered across three trim levels — Vortex, Glacier and Inferno — all of which boast high levels of standard equipment.
Alloy wheels, leather upholstery and power-operated front seats are fitted as standard across the range. The cabin features soft-touch plastics, a 13.2” touchscreen and up to 1,284l of luggage space when the second row is stowed away.
On the safety front, the J5 has a full suite of driver assistance systems, with Glacier and Inferno models offering adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and a 1.45m panoramic moon-roof, among other features.
The Omoda C7 and Jaecoo J5 will reach local showrooms soon at prices to be announced.
MORE
Chery’s Lepas brand to launch in South Africa in 2026
REVIEW | Omoda C9 impresses but struggles with tech glitches
iCAUR launches as South Africa’s newest car brand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos