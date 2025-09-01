New Models

Everything you need to know about the new Kia Stonic

The compact SUV fights with premium alternatives in the fashionista niche

02 September 2025 - 09:48
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Kia Stonic is slightly larger than the Sonet, with bolder than usual styling and luxury appointments.
The new Kia Stonic is slightly larger than the Sonet, with bolder than usual styling and luxury appointments.
Image: Supplied

Kia has unveiled the Stonic as its latest compact crossover. Measuring 4,165mm in length, it slots between the Sonet and the Seltos, and offers up to 352l of boot space.

It is aimed as a chic alternative competing with the Hyundai Kona, Opel Mokka, MINI Cooper, Ford Puma and others. 

It maintains the latest Kia corporate suit while being more expressive and introduces a refreshed front fascia featuring Kia’s signature LED lighting and a more chiselled bumper and grille. The rear styling is also modernised through a redesigned tailgate and tail lights, and is perched on 16" and 17" alloy wheels, though the latter size is reserved for the GT-line trim. The paint palette features two colours — adventurous green and yacht blue.

The cabin expresses elegance with a raft of modern luxuries such as remote lock and start from a smartphone app.
The cabin expresses elegance with a raft of modern luxuries such as remote lock and start from a smartphone app.
Image: Supplied

Inside, the Stonic boasts up to 1,070mm of front legroom in a premium cabin that delivers comfort, connectivity and usability. Dual 12.3" screens are integrated for full digital instrumentation and infotainment, while a multimode touch display replaces conventional climate control buttons. Fast charging USB-C ports, wireless charging, a digital key with remote lock and start via the Kia app and more.

Engine choices include conventional and mild-hybrid 1.0l T-GDI petrol engines paired with six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions. Integrated safety systems include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with blind-spot collision avoidance, safe exit warning, forward collision-avoidance, smart cruise control, highway driving assist and lane following assist.

The styling is an evolution of Kia's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy.
The styling is an evolution of Kia's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy.
Image: Supplied

“By combining class-leading displays, smart connectivity and comprehensive safety systems with transformative design and practicality, the new Stonic raises the standard for compact crossovers worldwide,” said Ho Sung Song, president and CEO at Kia Corporation.

Kia SA is unable to confirm a South African introduction of the Stonic. The company said it investigates the viability of any new model launched for this market.

MORE:

Omoda C7 revealed at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Jaecoo J5 also unveiled as a compact SUV that slots in under the J7
Motoring
1 day ago

Meet the LDV Terron 9, South Africa's biggest bakkie

At 5.5 metres long and sporting a giant grille, the Chinese double cab is as bold as they come
Motoring
4 days ago

MG ZS crossover lands in Mzansi with a turbo boost

ZS Pro compact crossover gets a 1.5 turbo engine with a peppy 125kW
Motoring
4 days ago

New VW Transporter goes on sale in Mzansi

Volkswagen this week confirmed its latest seventh-generation T7 Transporter range will go on sale in South Africa in September.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Four used vans that make #vanlife possible Features
  2. WATCH | What’s the best sporty hatchback under R375k? Features
  3. Extreme H to debut as a Hydrogen World Cup event in Saudi Arabia Motorsport
  4. Smart confirms new #2 electric city car for 2026 debut New Models
  5. Mazda Fan Festa 2025 heads to Fuji Speedway news

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep105 | BYD Dolphin, GWM Ora, Mahindra Pik Up, Nissan Qashqai, ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 02 September 2025