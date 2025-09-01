New Models

New R6.5m Range Rover SV Polar Night is a SA special edition

SV Bespoke has curated only five units and all are earmarked for local ownership

02 September 2025 - 10:04 By Motor News Reporter
The ultra-exclusive new Range Rover SV Polar Night edition will be available to SA customers.
Image: Supplied

Range Rover has unveiled the Range Rover SV Polar night. It’s a special curation from SV Bespoke and five examples will be created exclusively for the South African market, ensuring ultimate and global exclusivity.

The company said the Polar Night edition takes its name and inspiration from the twilight skies in the far north, the theme reflected in the vehicle’s Spectral light blue gloss paint accentuated by a contrasting gloss black roof and mirrors, Graphite atlas and anthracite finishes, 23" satin dark grey alloys and black calipers and the Range Rover script in Black Chrome. 

The theme continues inside with perforated, Liberty blue and Ebony leather seats, black anodised metal and chrome finishers, and black ceramic controls. The steering wheel is clad in Liberty blue hide and embroidered scatter cushions and treadplates are also added into the package.

The SV Polar Night rides on 23" satin dark grey alloys shrouding black brake calipers.
Image: Supplied

Expected Range Rover SV amenities include wireless charging, digital rear-view mirror, an auto-folding load space cover, four-zone climate control, soft door close, powered tailgate and rear body-and-soul-seats, and sensory floor technology that uses transducers embedded in the deep pile floor mats and the seats to create synchronised haptic feedback with the Meridian sound system.

The Range Rover SV Polar Night is powered by a twin-turbo mild-hybrid 4.4l V8 petrol engine producing 452kW and 750Nm paired with an eight-speed automatic and electronic air suspension with Dynamic Response Pro. An electronic differential with torque vectoring by braking ensures agility with configurable driving programs, including adaptive off-road cruise control. 

The full spectrum of driver assistance technology, including automatic emergency braking, blind spot assist, 3D surround camera, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, park assist, lane keep assist, rear collision and rear traffic monitor and an electrically deployable tow bar is also equipped.

The Liberty blue and Ebony leather seats with perforations come standard with the Polar Night edition.
Image: Supplied

“We are thrilled to offer this limited-edition model to our customers in South Africa. Its unique design and bespoke features, combined with Range Rover’s legendary capability, make it an exceptional and highly desirable vehicle,” said Irene Kakooza, Range Rover’s brand manager in South Africa.

The Range Rover SV Polar Night is priced at R6,521,929.

MORE:

Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition confirmed for SA

Land Rover on Wednesday confirmed 60 examples of the Defender Trophy Edition have been allocated to South Africa.
Motoring
1 week ago

New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon edition revealed

The British carmaker describes it as “the ultimate expression of lightweight performance, featuring carbon finishes and exclusive colours.”
Motoring
3 weeks ago

SV Bespoke service extends to Range Rover Sport

Range Rover’s SV Bespoke commissioning service is now available for the first time on the Range Rover Sport, giving customers access to an almost ...
Motoring
1 month ago

New Range Rover SV Black debuts with all-black styling and sensory seats

Another week, another blacked-out special edition from Jaguar Land Rover.
Motoring
1 month ago
