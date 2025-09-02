New Models

New Tata Tiago goes on sale in SA: pricing and specs

02 September 2025 - 12:09 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The flagship Tiago 1.2 XZ+ will launch at a later stage and comes fitted with 15-inch alloy wheels and LED headlamps.
The flagship Tiago 1.2 XZ+ will launch at a later stage and comes fitted with 15-inch alloy wheels and LED headlamps.
Image: Supplied

Tata has introduced its new Tiago hatchback to the South African market, positioning it against budget-friendly rivals such as the Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Vitz, Renault Kwid and Hyundai Grand i10.

Aimed at urban commuters, the compact hatch measures 3,767mm in length and 1,940mm in width, with a total boot space of 242l. Exterior details include a dual-tone roof option and Tata’s signature boomerang-shaped taillights.

The rear features the firm's distinctive boomerang-style taillamps.
The rear features the firm's distinctive boomerang-style taillamps.
Image: Supplied

At launch, two model variants are available: the entry-level Tiago XM and the mid-tier XT. Standard equipment on the XM includes a 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system with two speakers, central locking, rear parking sensors, manual air-conditioning, electric windows, a digital instrument cluster, USB power outlet and an immobiliser. Safety features consist of ABS with EBD, front airbags, and three-point seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters. Tata said these contribute to the Tiago’s four-star Global NCAP rating.

Five-speed automated manual gearbox is available as an option on the 1.2 XT variant.
Five-speed automated manual gearbox is available as an option on the 1.2 XT variant.
Image: Supplied

The XT specification adds a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two additional speakers, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, a rear windscreen defogger, a reversing camera and a multifunction steering wheel. The two models are fitted with 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers.

A higher-spec XZ variant will join the range later, offering features such as 15-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, fully automatic air-conditioning, cruise control, push-button start, an upgraded digital cluster, LED headlamps and an HD reversing camera.

All models come with a contrast roof.
All models come with a contrast roof.
Image: Supplied

Power on all three models comes from a 1.2l three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 63kW at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 3,300rpm, paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual gearbox (XT only). Claimed fuel consumption is 5.0l/100km.

The Tiago uses independent front suspension with McPherson struts and a rear twist beam with coil springs. Tata said the set-up is designed to balance comfort and stability for up to five occupants.

Pricing and warranty

  • Tiago 1.2 XM MT: R184,900

  • Tiago 1.2 XT MT: R209,900

  • Tiago 1.2 XT AMT: R224,900

All models include a two-year/30,000km service plan and a five-year/125,000km warranty.

MORE

New R6.5m Range Rover SV Polar Night is a SA special edition

Five examples will be created exclusively for the SA market.
Motoring
13 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the new Kia Stonic

It is aimed as a chic alternative, competing with the Hyundai Kona, Opel Mokka, MINI Cooper, Ford Puma and others.
Motoring
13 hours ago

Omoda C7 revealed at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Jaecoo J5 also unveiled as a compact SUV that slots in under the J7
Motoring
1 day ago

Meet the LDV Terron 9, South Africa's biggest bakkie

At 5.5 metres long and sporting a giant grille, the Chinese double cab is as bold as they come
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Four used vans that make #vanlife possible Features
  2. WATCH | What’s the best sporty hatchback under R375k? Features
  3. Extreme H to debut as a Hydrogen World Cup event in Saudi Arabia Motorsport
  4. Smart confirms new #2 electric city car for 2026 debut New Models
  5. Mazda Fan Festa 2025 heads to Fuji Speedway news

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep105 | BYD Dolphin, GWM Ora, Mahindra Pik Up, Nissan Qashqai, ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 02 September 2025