New Tata Tiago goes on sale in SA: pricing and specs
Tata has introduced its new Tiago hatchback to the South African market, positioning it against budget-friendly rivals such as the Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Vitz, Renault Kwid and Hyundai Grand i10.
Aimed at urban commuters, the compact hatch measures 3,767mm in length and 1,940mm in width, with a total boot space of 242l. Exterior details include a dual-tone roof option and Tata’s signature boomerang-shaped taillights.
At launch, two model variants are available: the entry-level Tiago XM and the mid-tier XT. Standard equipment on the XM includes a 3.5-inch Harman infotainment system with two speakers, central locking, rear parking sensors, manual air-conditioning, electric windows, a digital instrument cluster, USB power outlet and an immobiliser. Safety features consist of ABS with EBD, front airbags, and three-point seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters. Tata said these contribute to the Tiago’s four-star Global NCAP rating.
The XT specification adds a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two additional speakers, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, a rear windscreen defogger, a reversing camera and a multifunction steering wheel. The two models are fitted with 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers.
A higher-spec XZ variant will join the range later, offering features such as 15-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, fully automatic air-conditioning, cruise control, push-button start, an upgraded digital cluster, LED headlamps and an HD reversing camera.
Power on all three models comes from a 1.2l three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 63kW at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 3,300rpm, paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual gearbox (XT only). Claimed fuel consumption is 5.0l/100km.
The Tiago uses independent front suspension with McPherson struts and a rear twist beam with coil springs. Tata said the set-up is designed to balance comfort and stability for up to five occupants.
Pricing and warranty
Tiago 1.2 XM MT: R184,900
Tiago 1.2 XT MT: R209,900
Tiago 1.2 XT AMT: R224,900
All models include a two-year/30,000km service plan and a five-year/125,000km warranty.
