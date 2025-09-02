New Models

New BMW scooter concept designed to be ridden without helmets or gear

The Vision CE harks backs to a past BMW invention but with improvements

03 September 2025 - 09:16
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The Vision CE, with a tubular cage and seatbelts, frees up the need for helmets and protective gear.
Image: Supplied

On Tuesday at the IAA Mobility 2025 motor show in Munich, BMW's Motorrad motorcycle division showcased the new Vision CE, an enclosed urban electric scooter that eliminates the need for a helmet.

It is related to the electrically powered BMW Concept Definition CE 04 from 2020, but fitted with a metal tube safety cage. Together with a seat belt, the scooter ensures a safer but freer riding experience without the need for a helmet and protective clothing.

It's not a new idea. BMW produced the enclosed C1 that also negated helmets in 2000, and discontinued the model in 2002 due to slow sales. In 2009 the C1-E electric concept was born and sales of the urban scooter began in 2014, making BMW Motorrad one of the first premium brands to adopt new-energy power for urban scooters.

The new Vision CE is suited to different configurations. The tubular cage can retro fit different cases for camping gear, partying or other applications.

The concept scooter can be adopted for less frenetic urban living.
Image: Supplied

It is presented in basic matt white and contrasting black, and a matt seat bench with neon red accents on the graphics and other details. The Vision CE has the ability to self-balance when stationary. 

It is still a concept, with no formal decision on production schedules or market introduction. 

