At R349,900, will the new Tata Curvv twist your arm?

Image: Supplied
The new Tata Curvv has arrived in South Africa, bringing with it swoopy, coupé-inspired styling.
Measuring 4,308mm long, 1,810mm wide and 1,635mm tall, this compact crossover SUV is one of the Indian marque’s more assertive offerings. Its aggressive front end features a large symmetrical radiator grille flanked by slim LED daytime running lights and compact LED headlamp clusters.
Other standout design elements include gloss black wheel arch cladding, flush-fit door handles and a raked roofline that tapers into a narrow rear deck lid topped with slim LED tail lamp clusters.
Image: Supplied
Three Curvv derivatives are available from launch, starting with the entry-level Pure +. Riding on 16" steel wheels with plastic covers, it comes equipped with standard features such as an electric tailgate, follow-me-home headlamps, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, a 4" digital instrument cluster and a 7" Harman touchscreen infotainment system with voice assist plus wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Moving up the range, the Curvv Creative sits on 17" alloy wheels and adds fully automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, push-button start with smart entry and a larger 10.25" Harman infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Image: Supplied
Topping the line-up is the Curvv Accomplished S, distinguished by 18" alloy wheels and connected LED tail lamps with sequential indicators. It adds hill descent control, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, front parking sensors, a 360º camera, a nine-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer, interior mood lighting, leatherette upholstery (the other trims feature fabric) and a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.
A 10.25" digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers and an air purifier are also included as standard.
Across the range, all models feature a suite of safety systems including ABS with EBD, traction control, six airbags, rear ISOFIX anchors, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Image: Supplied
Under the bonnet sits Tata’s 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine, producing 88kW and 170Nm of torque. In the Pure +, power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, while the Creative and Accomplished S use a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Fuel consumption is rated at 5.7l/100km for the manual and 6.1l/100km for the automatic.
While Tata hasn’t provided 0-100km/h figures, all versions are claimed to reach a top speed of 160km/h. Drivers can also select from three drive modes: Eco, City and Sport.
Image: Supplied
Pricing
Curvv 1.2T Pure + manual: R349,900
Curvv 1.2T Creative automatic: R419,900
Curvv 1.2T Accomplished S automatic: R519,900
All models are sold with a three-year/45,000km service plan and a five-year/125,000km warranty.
