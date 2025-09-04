New Models

Toyota introduces new Hiace model for wheelchair accessibility

04 September 2025 - 14:58 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Hiace PWD is offered in Ivory White with a dark grey interior.
The Hiace PWD is offered in Ivory White with a dark grey interior.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has launched a new version of its Hiace designed for passengers with mobility challenges.

Available on a customer order basis, the Hiace Ses’fikile PWD (persons with disabilities) is based on the popular 16-seater model and features a custom rear compartment that accommodates a wheelchair.

The wheelchair bay is fitted with front and rear restraints for safety, while a ramp extension makes boarding and disembarking easier.

When not in use, the ramp folds away to maximise interior space. In front of the wheelchair area are three rows of standard Hiace seats, providing space for up to nine passengers.

The Hiace PWD is offered exclusively in Ivory White with a dark grey interior.

Power comes from a 2.7l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 111kW and 241Nm of torque.

Pricing starts at R761,713 and includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a 90,000km service plan.

READ MORE:

Volkswagen announces new EV naming strategy

Volkswagen this week said it will start carrying over some of its best-known model names to its EV line-up, with the first to appear being the ID. ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Volvo XC70 plug-in hybrid delivers more than 1,200km between fills

Volvo has launched the new XC70 SUV as the Swedish brand’s first long-range plug-in hybrid, offering a claimed all-electric driving range of more ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

At R349,900, will the new Tata Curvv twist your arm?

The new Tata Curvv has arrived in SA, bringing with it swoopy, coupé-inspired styling.
Motoring
6 hours ago

MINI and Deus Ex Machina join for two one-off John Cooper Works cars

MINI has presented two one-off cars — the Skeg and the Machina — in a collaboration with Australian clothing company Deus Ex Machina.
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota introduces new Hiace model for wheelchair accessibility New Models
  2. Volkswagen announces new EV naming strategy New Models
  3. You can own an Aston Martin Valkyrie for R350,000 news
  4. GM cuts production at major EV factory as demand slows news
  5. Volvo XC70 plug-in hybrid delivers more than 1,200km between fills Motoring

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior and highlights from the nerd ...
Europe's Balkan Cartels Turn West Africa Into Cocaine Hub: Report| Firstpost ...