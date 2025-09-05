New Models

Mercedes-AMG unveils track-only GT2 Edition W16

05 September 2025 - 16:45 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Aerodynamic revisions include active louvres above the front wheels, a larger front diffuser and a F1-style Drag Reduction System on the rear wing.
Aerodynamic revisions include active louvres above the front wheels, a larger front diffuser and a F1-style Drag Reduction System on the rear wing.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG has expanded its motorsport line-up with the launch of the GT2 Edition W16: a limited-run, track-only model that takes inspiration from the brand’s Formula One programme.

Based on the GT2 introduced in 2022, the Edition W16 hits the asphalt with a reworked version of AMG’s 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Thanks to upgraded turbochargers and revised electronics, output has been lifted to 610kW/1,000Nm when using the new Push2Pass system, which temporarily boosts power and torque by 73kW and 200Nm respectively.

A six-speed sequential racing transmission in a rear-mounted transaxle layout handles power delivery, with adjustable suspension and stabilisers allowing for quick and comprehensive set-up changes for different circuits.

Aerodynamic revisions include active louvres above the front wheels, a larger front diffuser and a F1-style Drag Reduction System on the rear wing. Mercedes-AMG says the latter helps push top speed beyond 320km/h.

The car's cabin features carbon fibre trim, Petronas-coloured highlights and a redesigned Cube Controls steering wheel.
The car's cabin features carbon fibre trim, Petronas-coloured highlights and a redesigned Cube Controls steering wheel.
Image: Supplied

Styling cues are borrowed directly from the Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E Performance car, including emerald green accents associated with title sponsor Petronas and a hand-painted star motif along the flanks.

Each of the 30 units produced carries a “1 of 30” badge and a door sill signed by Kimi Antonelli, the Italian driver recently promoted to the Mercedes-AMG F1 team.

The car's cabin features carbon fibre trim, Petronas-coloured highlights and a redesigned Cube Controls steering wheel. Safety equipment is carried over from AMG’s existing customer racers, including a carbon fibre safety cell, fire suppression system, safety nets and FIA-spec tank.

The GT2 Edition W16 is not homologated for competition use and has been conceived purely for track days. Each example will be handed over at a private event on a European race circuit, with owners receiving driving tuition, official team-branded race gear and the opportunity to meet senior figures from the Mercedes-AMG F1 squad.

Only 30 cars will be built with each priced at €679,000 (R13,988,391) before taxes.

READ MORE:

New BMW iX3 is here to take on the EV world

The BMW Neue Klasse era has officially begun with the unveiling of the all-new iX3.
Motoring
6 hours ago

Volkswagen announces new EV naming strategy

Volkswagen this week said it will start carrying over some of its best-known model names to its EV line-up, with the first to appear being the ID. ...
Motoring
1 day ago

MINI and Deus Ex Machina join for two one-off John Cooper Works cars

MINI has presented two one-off cars — the Skeg and the Machina — in a collaboration with Australian clothing company Deus Ex Machina.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Audi Concept C hints at the all-electric TT of the future

Meet the Audi Concept C: an all-electric two-seater sports car engineered to inject some much-needed excitement back into the Ingolstadt brand.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Norris fastest in second Italian Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  2. New BMW iX3 is here to take on the EV world New Models
  3. WATCH | Tesla to award Musk $1-trillion if company achieves targets Sci-Tech
  4. Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in first Italian Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  5. Mercedes-AMG unveils track-only GT2 Edition W16 New Models

Latest Videos

From U2 to Africa’s Classrooms: Robert Stephenson’s Journey in Enterprise
Tesla proposes new pay plan for Elon Musk that would expand his voting power