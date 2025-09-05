New Models

New Tata Harrier soars into Mzansi

05 September 2025 - 11:41 By Motoring Staff
The Tata Harrier measures 4,605mm in length, 1,718mm in height and is 2,131mm wide.
Image: Supplied

Another day, another new Tata model on South Africa’s streets. This time it’s the Indian marque’s flagship Harrier SUV, built on underpinnings similar to the Land Rover D8 platform (think first-generation Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport).

Positioned against rivals such as the Mahindra Scorpio-N, Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Seltos, the Harrier carries an exterior design reminiscent of the Tata Curvv. Expect slim horizontal daytime running lights, a large front radiator grille and compact Bi-LED projector headlamps for improved night-time visibility.

Protective black plastic cladding lines the wheel arches and rocker panels, while a sharkfin roof antenna, narrow LED tail lamps linked by a full-width light bar and integrated roof rails complete the look.

Narrow LED taillamps are linked by a full-width light bar.
Image: Supplied

From launch the Harrier will be offered in three trim levels: Pure +, Adventure + A and Fearless +.

The entry-level Pure + rides on 17" alloy wheels and comes standard with automatic climate control, push-button start, terrain response modes, USB charging ports front and rear, a 10.25" Harman touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25" digital instrument cluster, fabric upholstery, connected LED daytime running lights and six airbags.

The flagship Fearless + model features a contrast roof.
Image: Supplied

The mid-tier Adventure + A adds a panoramic sunroof with multi-mood lighting, 18" alloy wheels with aero inserts, a cooled front armrest, wireless charging, leatherette upholstery, an LED high-mounted stop lamp and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel.

It also introduces more than 20 Level 2 advanced driver assistance features, including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and forward/rear collision warning.

The Fearless + gains a larger 12.3" Harman infotainment system.
Image: Supplied

At the top of the range, the Fearless + gains a larger 12.3" Harman infotainment system, Alexa Car2Home connectivity, hill descent control, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, dual-zone climate control with voice activation, gesture-controlled power tailgate, power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, JBL sound system with nine speakers (including a subwoofer) and a terrain response selector with integrated display.

This model also carries seven airbags, thanks to the addition of a driver’s knee airbag.

All three Harrier models are powered by a 2.0l Kryotec four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 125kW and 350Nm. Drive goes to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Tata claims an average fuel consumption of 6.6l/100km.

Pricing

  • Harrier 2.0TD Pure +: R549,900

  • Harrier 2.0TD Adventure + A: R649,900

  • Harrier 2.0TD Fearless +: R699,900

Pricing includes a five-year/75,000km service plan and a five-year/125,000km warranty.

