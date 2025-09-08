Inside, the ID. Cross Concept seats five and offers everyday practicality with a 450l boot and a 25l storage compartment under the bonnet. Volkswagen describes the interior as a “feel-good oasis”, featuring sustainable fabric-covered surfaces and a range of pre-configured light, sound and climate modes known as “Atmospheres”. The specially designed seats can fold completely flat to create a reclining area inspired by the classic VW Bus — though it’s unclear if this feature will make production.
Tech highlights in the minimalist cabin include a multifunction steering wheel with clear button controls, an inductive charging shelf, an 11" digital instrument cluster and a 13" touchscreen infotainment system with simplified menus and voice control. Beneath the screen is a row of physical buttons for quick access to key vehicle functions.
The production version of the ID. Cross Concept is expected to launch in 2026.
Volkswagen showcases new ID. Cross Concept
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen has unveiled its new ID. Cross Concept at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.
Measuring 4,161mm long, 1,839mm wide and 1,588mm tall, this all-electric compact crossover SUV is similar in size to the T-Cross now on sale in South Africa. Being a show car, however, it rides on huge 21" “Balboa” alloy wheels that dwarf those fitted to its combustion-powered sibling.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen describes the exterior of the ID. Cross Concept as “pure and clean”, with deliberate design nods to the brand’s iconic Golf and Bus. Up front, there’s a “smiling” face with slim LED headlamps linked by an illuminated light bar. Other details include black plastic cladding around the wheel arches and rocker panels, functional roof rails and LED tail lamps with a distinctive 3D effect, also connected by a full-width light bar.
The ID. Cross Concept is built on Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform and uses a newly developed drive system comprising an electric motor mounted on the front axle and a high-voltage battery arranged flat in the vehicle’s floor. It produces 155kW, offers a WLTP driving range of up to 420km, has a braked towing capacity of 1,200kg and reaches a top speed of 175km/h.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the ID. Cross Concept seats five and offers everyday practicality with a 450l boot and a 25l storage compartment under the bonnet. Volkswagen describes the interior as a “feel-good oasis”, featuring sustainable fabric-covered surfaces and a range of pre-configured light, sound and climate modes known as “Atmospheres”. The specially designed seats can fold completely flat to create a reclining area inspired by the classic VW Bus — though it’s unclear if this feature will make production.
Tech highlights in the minimalist cabin include a multifunction steering wheel with clear button controls, an inductive charging shelf, an 11" digital instrument cluster and a 13" touchscreen infotainment system with simplified menus and voice control. Beneath the screen is a row of physical buttons for quick access to key vehicle functions.
The production version of the ID. Cross Concept is expected to launch in 2026.
MORE:
Record-breaking Porsche 911 Turbo S unveiled
Mercedes-AMG unveils track-only GT2 Edition W16
New BMW iX3 is here to take on the EV world
Volvo XC70 plug-in hybrid delivers more than 1,200km between fills
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos