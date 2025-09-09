Polestar 5 debuts in Munich, but will skip China and US

Swedish carmaker Polestar unveiled its grand tourer (GT) sports car, the Polestar 5, at the Munich auto show on Monday, but said it won't sell the model initially in the US and China.

A flurry of carmakers showcased new models at the show, many unveiling lower-cost electric vehicles (EV) as Europe's auto sector grapples with an EV slowdown and a continuing price war.

Polestar, however, launched its long-awaited sports car, priced at nearly double the starting price of its preceding Polestar 4 model.

The Polestar 5 will start at €119,900 (R2,467,548) in Germany, compared with €61,900 (R1,273,930) for the Polestar 4.