Polestar 5 debuts in Munich, but will skip China and US

09 September 2025 - 08:07 By Reuters
Image: Supplied

Swedish carmaker Polestar unveiled its grand tourer (GT) sports car, the Polestar 5, at the Munich auto show on Monday, but said it won't sell the model initially in the US and China.

A flurry of carmakers showcased new models at the show, many unveiling lower-cost electric vehicles (EV) as Europe's auto sector grapples with an EV slowdown and a continuing price war.

Polestar, however, launched its long-awaited sports car, priced at nearly double the starting price of its preceding Polestar 4 model.

The Polestar 5 will start at €119,900 (R2,467,548) in Germany, compared with €61,900 (R1,273,930) for the Polestar 4.

Image: Supplied

The company has struggled to expand the market for its EV lineup, hit by US tariffs, and has shifted to focus more on Europe.

While the Polestar 5 will be made in Chongqing, China, a company spokesperson said it would not initially be sold in the country and in the carmaker's third-largest market, the US, which imposes tariffs of more than 100% on China-made cars.

The launch, initially planned for 2024, will also skip Canada and South Korea.

Earlier this month, the brand reported a wider loss for the second quarter after US tariffs and intensifying price pressure led to an impairment charge of its flagship model, Polestar 3.

Image: Supplied

The SUVs Polestar 3 and 4 account for more than half its global sales. The company had earlier stated Polestar 5 is not meant to be a volume-heavy car.

The Polestar 5 evolved from a concept car first introduced in 2020, called the Polestar Precept, designed to showcase the brand's future vision in terms of design, technology and sustainability.

The dual-motor version of the car has a range of 670km on a single charge, the company said, while the performance version can drive up to 565km.

While the next model after this would have been the Polestar 6, a roadster, in 2026, the company decided earlier this year to push back its launch and prioritise the Polestar 7, an electric SUV that will be produced in a Volvo factory in Slovakia in 2028.

