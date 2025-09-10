New Models

Aston Martin unveils special Vanquish, DB12 models for Volante’s 60th

10 September 2025 - 11:59 By Motoring Staff
The special Q treatment is applied to the 60th Anniversary Volante Editions, offered in the V12 Vanquish and DB12.
Image: Supplied

Q by Aston Martin, the British marque’s bespoke service division, is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Volante, an iconic name that has represented Aston Martin’s convertible grand tourers since 1965.

The special Q treatment is applied to the 60th Anniversary Volante Editions, offered in the V12 Vanquish and DB12. The two models are finished in Q Pentland Green paint with a Q Westminster Green hood, while key exterior elements, including the vaned radiator grille and side strake, receive a contrasting anodised bronze finish.

The two models feature exclusive tri-tone leather combinations in Centenary Saddle Tan, Ivory, and Woven finishes.
Image: Supplied

Other standout features include a unique set of 21-inch satin bronze alloy wheels with diamond-turned edges, black brake calipers and an enamelled “Q by Aston Martin”’ badge on each front wing.

Climb inside the cabin and you'll discover the models feature exclusive tri-tone leather combinations in Centenary Saddle Tan, Ivory and Woven finishes. Dark Walnut Open Pore veneers, bronze detailing and bespoke 60th Anniversary embroidery, including etched and infilled seatbacks, complete the luxurious look and feel.

The Vanquish and DB12 Volante are fitted with lightweight K-fold roofs engineered to optimise luggage space, cabin refinement and overall aesthetics. The roof opens in 14 seconds and closes in 16 seconds, operating at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Standout features include a unique set of 21-inch satin bronze alloy wheels with diamond-turned edges, black brake calipers and an enamelled ‘Q by Aston Martin’ badge on each front wing.
Image: Supplied

The open-top Vanquish Volante is powered by a 5.2l twin-turbocharged V12, producing 614 kW and 1,000 Nm of torque. This allows a 0-100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 344 km/h.

The DB12 Volante is fitted with a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0l twin-turbo V8, generating 500 kW and 800 Nm, with performance figures of 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h.

While pricing has not yet been confirmed, Aston Martin said production is limited to 60 examples of each model, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of the year.

