New Models

New Ferrari 849 Testarossa pays homage to the 1980s icon

10 September 2025 - 07:28 By Reuters and Motoring Reporter
The 849 Testarossa generates 415kg of downforce at 250km/h.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari on Tuesday completed a refresh of its hybrid range with the new 849 Testarossa sportscar, a tribute to the famous original Testarossa model of the 1980s.

Ferrari unveiled the new plug-in hybrid, four-wheel drive in Milan, a car which will replace 2019's SF90 Stradale at the top of its range. The new vehicle will also be available in a retractable-top "Spider" version.

Its mid-rear mounted, 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine, capable of 610kW, is coupled with three electric motors and a 7.45kWh battery pack, for a total of 772kW, 37kW more than the SF90 Stradale. Ferrari said it will be capable of a top speed of more than 330km/h and 0-100km/h in 2.3 seconds. 

The starting price is set at €460,000 (R9.4m) for the coupé and €500,000 (R10.3m) for the Spider version, with first deliveries to clients scheduled respectively in the second and third quarter of next year, starting with Europe.

Deliveries to US clients are expected to start three months later at higher prices due to import tariffs.

Ferrari, led by CEO Benedetto Vigna, is rolling out new models and preparing to start next month to showcase its first electric vehicle, part of a three-stage process culminating in a world premiere next spring.

The steering wheel of the 849 Testarossa Spider integrates digital and analogue functions.
Image: Supplied

It will break Ferrari's tradition of roaring petrol engines, though Vigna has reaffirmed the company would continue to make petrol and hybrid cars along with EVs.

Ferrari in April launched the new hybrid 296 Speciale and its convertible version, based on the 2021 Ferrari 296, the house's other hybrid model approaching the end of its life cycle.

As part of its typically aggressive path of new model releases, Ferrari in July also presented the purely petrol-powered Amalfi coupe, replacing and upgrading the successful 2019 Roma in the entry segment of its range.

READ MORE:

Record-breaking Porsche 911 Turbo S unveiled

Hybrid-powered 911 Turbo S is 14 seconds quicker than its predecessor around Nürburgring
Motoring
2 days ago

Mercedes-AMG unveils track-only GT2 Edition W16

Mercedes-AMG has expanded its motorsport line-up with the launch of the GT2 Edition W16: a limited-run, track-only model that takes inspiration from ...
Motoring
4 days ago

New BMW iX3 is here to take on the EV world

The BMW Neue Klasse era has officially begun with the unveiling of the all-new iX3.
Motoring
4 days ago

New Audi Concept C hints at the all-electric TT of the future

Meet the Audi Concept C: an all-electric two-seater sports car engineered to inject some much-needed excitement back into the Ingolstadt brand.
Motoring
1 week ago
