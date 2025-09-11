New Models

New Toyota Hilux Legend 55 pricing and specs

11 September 2025 - 10:57 By Motoring Staff
The Legend 55 stands out with exclusive exterior styling tweaks.
Image: Supplied

It has been 55 years since the Toyota Hilux first went on sale in South Africa.

To celebrate, the Japanese carmaker has launched the stylish new Hilux Legend 55. Available in Xtra cab and double cab model guises, it’s powered by the proven 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine making 150kW and 500Nm of torque.

This is sent to the rear wheels in 4x2 derivatives and all four wheels in the case of the 4x4 via a six-speed automatic gearbox. 

A nine speaker JBL sound system is fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied

To stand out from its siblings the Legend 55 comes equipped with an impact-ready front bash plate, a gloss black radiator grille, newly designed 18" alloy wheels shod with 265/60 tyres, protective wheel arch cladding, exclusive model badging and a black sports bar behind the cab.

There’s also a standard fit tow bar, rubberised loadbox with a lockable roller shutter and puddle lights that illuminate the ground with the Legend 55 graphic. 10 exterior hues are on offer including Dark Green Mica Metallic and Sand Beige. 

The Legend 55 treatment can also be enjoyed in Xtra cab guise.
Image: Supplied

Notable cabin enhancements include Legend 55-branded scuff plates, performance inspired leather seats with Legend 55 embossed headrests and a nine speaker JBL sound system.

Toyota has also equipped the commemorative model with traction control, vehicle stability control, hill start assist and the marque’s Safety Sense 3.0 package which unlocks a pre-crash system, lane keeping with departure assist and adaptive cruise control. 

Group motoring editor Denis Droppa will attend the new Toyota Hilux media launch on September 11 to 12. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.

Pricing: 

  • Hilux Legend 55 RB 4x2 Xtra cab: R728,300
  • Hilux Legend 55 4x4 Xtra cab: R813,700
  • Hilux Legend 55 RB 4x2 double cab: R885,700
  • Hilux Legend 55 4x4 double cab: R935,900

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and nine-service/90,000km service plan.

