New Models

BMW X3 gets the Armormax treatment

The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs

16 September 2025 - 15:47 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Armormax says the package has little effect on the vehicle’s performance or handling as it weighs just under 180kg.
Armormax says the package has little effect on the vehicle’s performance or handling as it weighs just under 180kg.
Image: Supplied

Johannesburg-based Armormax is offering a B4 lightweight armouring package for the new, locally built BMW X3, protecting the vehicle against handguns up to .44 Magnum.

The launch marks the latest addition to Armormax’s growing fleet of discreetly armoured luxury vehicles and the company says the package has little effect on the vehicle’s performance or handling as it weighs just under 180kg.

The Armormax B4 package features synthetic armour in all doors and panels including the roof and sunroof, ballistic glass with operable front windows, run-flat tyre upgrades for models not already fitted with them and a push-to-talk intercom system.

The bulletproof conversion has a discreet finish with no external clues that the vehicle is armoured, said Michael Broom, sales and marketing manager at Armormax.

“We have completed four of these vehicles for clients with more orders in the pipeline. We expect it will become a popular option,” he said.

The BMW X3 B4 Package is available on a made-to-order basis, tailored to each client’s needs. Delivery time frames vary depending on base model availability and specification preferences. The cost of the package is R878,000 including VAT and the armouring components and workmanship are supported by a three-year Armormax warranty.

MORE:

BYD Dolphin Surf launched as SA's cheapest new EV

Built on the Chinese carmaker’s dedicated e-Platform 3.0, this cheeky urban hatchback offers a maximum driving range of up to 295km.
Motoring
2 hours ago

GWM launches new work-ready P300 SX bakkie range

Offered in both single- and double-cab variants, it’s pitched squarely as a value-packed workhorse aimed at private and fleet buyers.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Analogue Automotive is building a 600kg single-seat super Elise

Announced 30 years after the first Elise made its debut at the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show, the new VHPK is described as 'an uncompromising driver’s ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Toyota Hilux Legend 55 pricing and specs

Available in Xtra cab and double cab model guises, it’s powered by the proven 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine making 150kW and 500Nm of ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BYD Dolphin Surf launched as SA's cheapest new EV New Models
  2. Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at Germany's Cologne e-car plant news
  3. BMW X3 gets the Armormax treatment New Models
  4. Xpeng AeroHT's flying cars collide mid-flight at air show news
  5. What it’s like to experience a racing Dakar Hilux from the cockpit news

Latest Videos

How Memphis is reacting to Trump's federal law enforcement deployment
Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford dies at 89 | Sky News coverage