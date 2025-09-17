New Models

GAC unveils cut-price Limited Edition GS3 Emzoom Comfort Collection

17 September 2025 - 13:56 By Motoring Staff
The Limited Edition GS3 Emzoom Comfort Collection is priced at R359,900.
Image: Supplied

GAC South Africa has unveiled its new Limited Edition GS3 Emzoom Comfort Collection. 

Limited to 150 units and available in seven colours, this exclusive variant stands out with 18” alloy wheels and subtle exterior badging applied to the front wings and rear doors. There’s also a large roof spoiler, LED tail lights and dual centre tailpipe finishers.

Comfort Collection badging is applied to the front wings.
Image: Supplied

Behind the compact crossover SUV’s multifaceted radiator grille and squinty LED daytime running lights is the Chinese marque's latest 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 130kW and 270Nm of torque.

It comes paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and will see the GS3 sprint from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds. Fuel consumption across the combined cycle comes in at a claimed 6.2l/100km.

Inside, the GS3 Emzoom Comfort Collection offers a host of standard niceties including 21 flexible storage compartments, power adjustable side mirrors, front/rear power windows, a urethane multifunction steering wheel, fabric seats and automatic air conditioning.

Entertainment duties are handled by a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto. Customers can also look forward to USB-A ports, a reverse camera, keyless entry and a 3.5" information display in the instrument cluster.

Notable safety features include dual front airbags, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability programme, ISOFIX seat anchor points and cruise control. You’ll also find a set of rear parking sensors and an electronic handbrake. 

The biggest talking point, however, has to be the price tag, with the new Limited Edition GS3 Emzoom Comfort Collection coming in at R359,900. That's a full R60,000 less than the regular GS3 Emzoom Comfort. This includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, two-year/30,000km service plan and lifetime engine warranty. 

