The Star Cluster motif appears as embroidery on the door panels and headrests and as a hand-painted artwork on the front passenger fascia, while the shimmering Arabescato Pearl body paint completed with a twin coachline in Charles Blue recalls the soft lustre of moonlight.
The illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy mascot glows like a distant star by night.
The client who commissioned the work through the Rolls-Royce Private Office in Dubai says they wanted to create something their family would remember forever: a Rolls-Royce that captures the essence of the cosmos and shows that no dream is out of reach.
“This commission demonstrates how Rolls-Royce brings clients’ otherworldly visions to life with drama, depth and absolute precision,” said Phil Fabre de la Grange, head of bespoke at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
Rolls-Royce unveils Cullinan Cosmos inspired by outer space
One-off luxury SUV debuts first hand-painted Rolls-Royce Starlight headliner
Image: Supplied
Rolls-Royce has presented the one-of-one Cullinan Cosmos, described as celebrating the drama of outer space.
It’s a special commission by a family who share a fascination for the universe with their four-year-old son and the theme is brought to life through a hand-painted constellation of the Milky Way with the Starlight Headliner being the canvas — the first of its type.
It took more than 160 hours for the marque’s in-house artists to create the hazy band of stars and cosmic mist visible in the night sky using acrylic paints and individually punched and positioned fibre-optic perforations.
The artwork complements the bespoke interior palette chosen to imbue a calm and meditative environment cabin.
The reclining seats are finished in Charles blue and Grace white leather. Piano-white veneers add a technical edge to the high-gloss surfaces of satellite casings.
Image: Supplied
