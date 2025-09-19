New Models

Bentley debuts hand-painted Ombré finish on Flying Spur

19 September 2025 - 10:38 By Motoring Staff
Image: Supplied

Bentley has introduced its new “Ombré by Mulliner” paint finish on a four-door sedan for the first time, applying the hand-painted treatment to the Flying Spur.

The bespoke hue blends two colours along the length of the car, with artisans at the British marque’s Dream Factory in Crewe transitioning the bodywork from Topaz Blue at the front to darker Windsor Blue at the rear. The fade runs across the doors, sills and roof.

Completing the finish takes about 60 hours and involves two skilled specialists. The process begins with individual colours sprayed at the front and rear, then carefully blended at the centre using traditionally mixed paint. Extreme care is taken to ensure the transition remains symmetrical on both sides. 

Image: Supplied

The Ombré technique is also available in two other curated colourways: Sunburst Gold to Orange Flame and Tungsten to Onyx. The options have been specifically selected to avoid unintended colour blending (for example, yellow to blue would produce green).

Because each paint reacts differently during application, the team must adjust their technique in real time. Bentley says this means every car finished in Ombré will be unique, yet visually flawless.

The Ombré Flying Spur is being shown at the Southampton International Boat Show, which runs until September 28. It follows the first car to feature the new finish, a Continental GT, which debuted at Monterey Car Week in August.

Bentley said additional colour combinations will be introduced in future.

